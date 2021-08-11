St. Helenans step up water conservation in July

St. Helena water customers increased their conservation efforts in July, according to data reviewed Tuesday by the City Council.
In aggregate, both residential and non-residential customers stepped up their game, cutting their total water use by 8% compared with June. The numbers were even more impressive when compared with previous Junes and July's.
St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency after two extremely dry rainfall years. Rationing is already in effect, and continued conservation will be critical in avoiding an even more restrictive Phase III water emergency.
“Conservation is occurring on the residential side as well as the non-residential side,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said. “It’s going to be very important that we sustain that conservation throughout the winter.”
"As with the pandemic, this is a time to find common ground and work together towards solutions in a balanced way," Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said in a statement issued Wednesday morning. "That means conserving all we can on all levels, large water users and small, working together. Every gallon saved today will benefit us later."
Non-residential customers are required to cut their water use by 15% compared with their average use for that month during the last three non-drought years. Non-residential customers exceeded that conservation target in June (a 17% reduction) and did even better in July (a 36% reduction).
The non-residential category includes not only businesses but also schools, churches and city buildings.
The rations for residential customers are calculated differently: 65 gallons per person per day, plus an irrigation allowance. However, compared with past consumption, residential conservation efforts were similar to the non-residential numbers: an 18% reduction in June and a 42% reduction in July.
City Councilmember Lester Hardy called the results “outstanding.” Councilmember Anna Chouteau said the $2.9 million in penalties incurred during the June billing cycle seem to have been “a big wake-up call.”
“People are now taking a lot of conservation action that they weren’t before because of the financial implications of how much our water already costs, and now the penalties on top of it,” Chouteau said. “They’re making changes and making them rapidly, and we’re seeing it in the data.”
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring noted that all customer classes are conserving, and he expects the August numbers to be even better. He rejected the notion of “class warfare” between residential and non-residential customers.
“We’re all in this together,” Dohring said.
Hardy and Dohring said the city needs to work with high water users who racked up heavy penalties in June, in order to figure out why they used so much and help them conserve.
The original version of this article referred incorrectly to cemeteries. The St. Helena Public Cemetery uses its own well water, not city water.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.