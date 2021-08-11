St. Helenans step up water conservation in July

St. Helena water customers increased their conservation efforts in July, according to data reviewed Tuesday by the City Council.

In aggregate, both residential and non-residential customers stepped up their game, cutting their total water use by 8% compared with June. The numbers were even more impressive when compared with previous Junes and July's.

St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency after two extremely dry rainfall years. Rationing is already in effect, and continued conservation will be critical in avoiding an even more restrictive Phase III water emergency.

“Conservation is occurring on the residential side as well as the non-residential side,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said. “It’s going to be very important that we sustain that conservation throughout the winter.”

"As with the pandemic, this is a time to find common ground and work together towards solutions in a balanced way," Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said in a statement issued Wednesday morning. "That means conserving all we can on all levels, large water users and small, working together. Every gallon saved today will benefit us later."