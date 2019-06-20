St. Helenans Tom and Beverly Rinaldi take a river cruise through Southeast Asia

Second of two parts
Earlier this spring, St. Helenans Tom and Beverly Rinaldi traveled from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Angkor Wat in Cambodia.
“The very best part was eight days on a cruise. We were pretty well spoiled, with a buffet-style breakfast, lunch and dinner, three squares a day,” Tom Rinaldi said.
“It was a very, very friendly crew and some fascinating ports,” he added. In one of the small towns in Cambodia, groups of 15 – there were 45 on the cruise ship with eight or nine crew – would go into the home of Cambodians.
“They don’t know we’re coming and you go into their homes,” Rinaldi recalled last week, just a day after the Memorial Day celebrations.
“The old grandmom is lying out on a spread on the floor and she’s hurting big time, but she’s smiling and waving and the family’s running around. We go into the kitchen and they give us something to eat, and it’s incredible,” he said, adding they got to know the country and its people on a personal level.
“It was well done. We went through Suzan Rada at St. Helena Travel, who set us up nicely,” Rinaldi said. Although it was springtime in the Napa Valley, Rinaldi called it “damn hot down there. It was probably in the low 90s; after we left, it was 95, which is hot and humid.”
The 2019 trip marked the 50th anniversary of Rinaldi’s first deployment to Vietnam.
At Chu Lai air base
In 1967, when he was 17, Tom Rinaldi signed up to serve in the U.S. Navy. Two years later, he was sent to Vietnam. His first base was an airfield at Chu Lai.
During his deployment, one of his missions was to carry a map, for which he needed top-secret clearance, and to update the perimeter. Rinaldi had the map and a Bic lighter. He was told that if anything went wrong, he was to burn the map. He also had a .357 Magnum revolver to use as he wished with six bullets: five for them and one for himself “if I didn’t want to get captured.” He was escorted by two Marines, one on each side. After the survey of the perimeter, they were heading back to base and the two Marines opened fire.
“My ears are ringing, and I asked ‘What are you guys doing?”’ The response: “We’re saving your ass, man.”
With their M16 rifles, they pointed to a North Vietnamese soldier dead on the ground. “He’s got an AK-47 (assault rifle) with a scope. He’s got a bullet in his head, a bullet in his chest, in his heart … they nailed him,” Rinaldi said.
‘Yeah, OK, move on ... ‘
“It was those Marines that saved my bacon, period,” Rinaldi said. “The guy was up in the tree, he was going to shoot them and me. It was just moments away. I told them over and over again, ‘You saved my life.’” Their response: “Yeah, OK, move on, let’s get over it.”
Rinaldi tried to hug them and was told not to, “you California weirdo.” For Rinaldi, it was a big deal, but not so much for the Marines: “This is what we do, move on.”
Rinaldi pried the AK-47 from the dead man’s hands, with its carved wooden stock and scope. “I could’ve gotten $250 for it, but I ain’t interested in the money. Now it’s mine. I could use AK-47 bullets or M16 bullets and I could get it wet and it still worked.” The scope made it so accurate that Rinaldi recalled, “It never missed.”
“This thing was nasty looking,” Rinaldi said, with the carvings in Vietnamese in its stock. “That thing was bad to the bone, believe me, I got so much respect, if you will, for having that sucker with me.”
How many times did he use it? “Enough,” Rinaldi said.
He added, “I never, ever shot at anything that wasn’t a tracer. If I got a tracer coming at me, I’m (firing) at it, because I knew someone was trying to get me. And then I’d use it. But, just to go for something moving in the distance, no, I don’t care what it looks like.”
Chu Lai revisited
On his trip this spring, Rinaldi made only one connection with the Vietnam he knew 50 years ago: his first base, the Chu Lai airport. “It was a beautiful runway and it is now a local, domestic airport, which is really cool, because I’m standing there, looking up the hill and saying that’s where the boys (North Vietnamese) were. Finally, it all clicked.”
Why only the runway and airport? “So many things have changed so much that there’s no connection. None. This one clicked.” He and a guide walked up the stairway leading up to the top of the hill and saw a memorial to the North Vietnamese soldiers. “Looking down at the airstrip, they had a good shot at us,” he said.
Rinaldi said the people, both in Cambodia and Vietnam, “were very nice, very friendly and very warm. I did not expect that.” The Vietnamese government is “extraordinarily oppressive,” Rinaldi said, adding that people wouldn’t talk inside their houses, because “the walls have ears,” but outside, on the beach, “they would tell me about these guys who kicked in their doors, telling them they had to move.”
“It was kind of sad in so many ways, because they are forced to do things. The South Vietnamese, they were oppressed then and they still are,” he said. One example, the exchange rate is 23,000 dong to $1. “There was a time, 10 or 15 years ago, it was pretty equivalent, a dong to a dollar,” Rinaldi said, pulling out a 200,000 dong note that is worth about $8.
Visiting My Lai Museum
Rinaldi’s group went to the My Lai Massacre Museum – not his idea, Rinaldi said – adding, “That was a year before I got there. No wonder we didn’t get an open arm reception. We were not the good guys, by any stretch of the imagination.
“I did not want to go, c’mon, I was 50 miles away and a year later. It’s pretty sickening.”
My Lai is where Lt. William Calley Jr. ordered his company to kill 504 women, children and old men, under the guise that they were North Vietnam sympathizers. Calley was found guilty by court-martial of murdering 22 unarmed South Vietnamese civilians. He was held under house arrest at Fort Benning and released in September 1974.
The Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) marks the separation line between North and South Vietnam, before Vietnam was reunified into one country. The tour group walked across the DMZ. “It’s a big deal for them because they beat the Americans,” Rinaldi said.
Rinaldi said he has no need to go back, but if he did, he would take a boat trip from Ho Chi Minh City to Cambodia on the Mekong River. “It’s a beautiful ride, and you know what’s amazing? It’s one ship after another, after another and they’re either empty or full. And the full ones are full of sand.”
They dig up the Mekong River, close to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), fill the boats with sand and sell the sand to Cambodia or Thailand, to make concrete. “It’s the damnedest thing,” he said.