St. Helenans Tom and Beverly Rinaldi take a river cruise through Southeast Asia

Timeline for Tom Rinaldi

1949, Born in August, San Francisco

1969-1971, served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam

1976, earns enology degree from UC Davis

1976, intern at Freemark Abbey

1976, Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Duckhorn Vineyards

1978, first vintage of Duckhorn Merlot, under winemaker Tom Rinaldi

1982, first vintage of Sauvignon Blanc for Duckhorn

2000, winemaker/general manager of Provenance Vineyards and Hewitt Vineyard

2002, Chalone Wine Group buys former Chateau Beaucanon winery as new home for Provenance Vineyards

2007, Duckhorn Vineyards sold to GI Partners, a private equity firm

2015, named winemaker at Pellet Estate

2016, August, Duckhorn Vineyards sold to San Francisco’s TSG Consumer Partners, a private equity group

2019, March-April, cruise on the Mekong River, including visit to My Lai Massacre Museum, Vietnam

2019, Rinaldi’s 44th grape harvest in the Napa Valley