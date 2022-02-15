St. Helenans weigh in on Vine Trail options

If the Napa Valley Vine Trail’s much-debated St. Helena route comes down to a popularity contest, Church Street could be the winner.

St. Helenans weighed in on their preferred routes during three public meetings last week, two via Zoom and one at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

The routes entering town from the north and the south seem to be set. To the south, the trail will run along the west side of Highway 29 to the corner of Main and Mitchell. To the north, the trail will turn from Highway 29 onto Pratt Avenue and then follow the Napa Valley Wine Train right-of-way to the corner of Adams and Railroad.

The big question is how to get from Main/Mitchell to Adams/Railroad.

The option that’s drawn the lightest opposition uses Church Street to connect with the Wine Train right-of-way on Hunt next to the Safeway parking lot.

If Church were converted to a one-way street (southbound only), no parking spaces would be lost. If it were to remain a two-way street, about 20 parking spaces would be lost.

One Church Street resident raised concerns about safety, and a hump on Pope Street at the train tracks would pose a challenge for cyclists. However, the general consensus was that Church was the simplest and least disruptive option.

Another option is to use Oak Avenue, eliminating 40 to 50 parking spaces, mostly on Adams and Oak. It’s drawing heavy opposition from the businesses and landlords who depend on those spaces, and from residents who are worried about safety.

Lee Philipson said he rides on the Vine Trail between Yountville and Napa, but the Oak route would be a “disaster” from a safety standpoint.

“There’s a lot of traffic and you have a lot of school buses and schoolchildren, coming not only from the elementary school but from RLS,” he said. “I can see somebody getting hit, either a child or someone on a bike.”

Terilynn Buchanan, a teacher who walks to work at the elementary school, said she “can’t count the number of times I’ve almost gotten run over."

“I can’t imagine having bicycles and cars and buses adding to the already convoluted 8:30 dropoff and 3:30 pickup,” she said, adding that she was speaking for herself and not on behalf of the school district.

The third option, suggested by Councilmember Eric Hall, would bypass the downtown entirely using Mills, College, Pope, Starr, Adams and Library Lane. It would eliminate about 25 parking spaces, mostly on Pope.

That route would help students get to school more safely, but it’s the longest and therefore the most expensive. Some speakers said it’s too circuitous to serve as the Vine Trail, but it’s worth pursuing as part of the city’s broader bike plan.

Chuck McMinn, founder and board president of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, said his organization would be happy with any of the routes.

“It’s not a trail just for tourists. It’s a trail mostly for our residents,” McMinn said.

Members of the public can still weigh in at the March 2 meeting of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee and at the March 22 City Council meeting, when the council is scheduled to vote on a preferred route.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

