St. Helenans will cast advisory vote on Adams Street hotel question

A ballot initiative seeking to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property will be replaced with a non-binding advisory measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.
At a special meeting on Wednesday, the council voted 3-2 to reject an initiative proposed by Nancy Dervin and instead pursue an advisory measure that will take the public’s temperature on the matter without putting the city in legal jeopardy.
The council will take formal action to place an advisory measure on the ballot at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. After rejecting Dervin's measure, the council unanimously voted to go ahead with the advisory measure.
Meanwhile, the council has pledged not to go ahead with developing the property until voters have weighed in.
An analysis by City Attorney Kara Ueda concluded that the ballot measure drafted by St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin, who collected 418 valid signatures in support, would likely be struck down in court for being too vague.
The measure doesn’t specify whether the prohibition on hotels would take effect through a General Plan amendment, a change in the zoning ordinance, or some other mechanism. It also doesn’t technically define terms like “hotel/motel,” a category that sometimes includes uses like short-term rentals and bed-and-breakfasts.
Since the measure didn’t mandate a “legislative act” as defined by California law, the council could reject it outright while placing a similar question on the November ballot as a non-binding advisory measure, Ueda said.
Councilmember Anna Chouteau proposed the wording of an advisory measure that would give the people who worked on the initiative “a voice at the ballot box” without putting the city at legal risk with a “significantly flawed” initiative.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmember David Knudsen voted against Chouteau’s motion to reject Dervin’s measure.
“I would put it on the ballot and see what happens,” Knudsen said. “These people went through a lot of effort. It’s very democratic of us to allow their voices to be heard.”
Dervin urged the council to put her measure on the ballot even though it might be declared legally invalid.
“This will give you the result you’re looking for, which is an opportunity for the entire community to vote,” she said.
Dervin also asked why the legal problems with her initiative weren’t made public until Ueda’s analysis was released on Monday, even though the initiative was submitted to the city in January, when Ueda drafted a “title and summary” to be circulated with Dervin’s petition.
Ueda acknowledged that the initiative process is “daunting” and noted that she represents the city, not the proponent. She said she realized in January that the initiative was “potentially flawed” and notified Dervin in writing on Jan. 15, recommending that she consult an attorney and redraft the initiative.
Ueda said Dervin responded two days later that she disagreed with Ueda’s analysis and wanted to go ahead with the petition.
Ueda said she considered seeking a court order so that she wouldn’t have had to draft the title and summary, but she decided not to do so in light of court precedents that “highly value the right of the voters to the initiative process.”
Councilmember Mary Koberstein praised Ueda’s handling of the matter and said an advisory measure was a good solution that would keep the city out of legal trouble.
