St. Helena's bond measure leading; mayoral election measure trailing

A St. Helena-specific infrastructure bond is leading in early returns, while a ballot measure that would change how the city selects its mayors is trailing.

Preliminary results released at 8:01 p.m. show Measure H, a $19.15 million infrastructure bond, leading with 627 yes votes (76.8%) and 189 no votes (23.2%). That exceeds the two-thirds threshold it needs to pass.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Measure G, which would end the direct election of St. Helena mayors and require the City Council to choose a mayor from within its own ranks, trails with 451 no votes (55.5%) and 362 yes votes (44.5%). It needs a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass.

Measure H

The entire City Council backed Measure H, which would fund some of St. Helena's most urgent water, wastewater and storm drain projects. It would levy an ad valorem property tax of approximately $14.82 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

The bond measure would represent only the first step in funding an estimated $145 million worth of capital projects that will be needed over the next 30 years as aging and long-neglected underground pipes — some dating back to the 1940s — reach the end of their useful lives.

Measure G

Measure G would end the direct election of St. Helena mayors and revert to a system that was in place from 1876 to 1976, in which the five elected councilmembers chose one of their own to serve as mayor.

Supporters said Measure G would improve cohesion on the City Council and put an end to mayoral campaigns that have become increasingly expensive and divisive in recent years.

Opponents called the measure undemocratic and said it stemmed from the current council's dissatisfaction with current Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who declined to join the rest of the council in signing the ballot argument supporting Measure G.

Other races

Measure L, a countywide half-cent sales tax to fund fire prevention efforts, trails with 7,582 yes votes (58.8%) and 5,316 no votes (41.2%). It needs a two-thirds majority.

In the race for Napa County sheriff, incumbent Oscar Ortiz leads former Undersheriff Jon Crawford, with 8,009 votes (60.5%) for Ortiz and 5,240 votes (39.5%) for Crawford.

Joelle Gallagher and Suzanne Truchard lead the race for District 1 supervisor, with 1,043 votes for Gallagher (45.0%), 657 votes for Truchard (28.4%), 353 votes for David Graves (15.2%), and 264 votes for Garrett Hale (11.4%).

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.