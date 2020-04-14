St. Helena's Brasswood Estate starts pop-up Farmers Market

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brasswood Estate has started a pop-up Farmer's Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brasswood is providing goods from their gardens and from other local gardens that they normally source for the bakery and restaurant. Brasswood will have eggs, dairy, produce and bread available daily. On Saturday the gardener will stock up on fresh produce and herbs from all the nearby gardens.

Along with the continued takeout menu, Brasswood Bar + Kitchen added weekend Special Meal Combinations with Top Brass wine to-go. A limited amount of Special Meal Combinations are available each weekend. You can order online at Brasswood.com.

Brasswood Bottle Shop + Mercantile is continuing to provide spirits, wine and beer for takeout with your meal purchased. Menu is available online.

Brasswood has been serving the community with meals for Upvalley families who are food-insecure. If you would like to help support Brasswood with these meals, contact Marcus Marquez at marcus@Brasswood.com.

The Brasswood Bar + Bakery, 3111 St. Helena Highway, is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Call 302-5104 or order online at brasswood.com. The Brasswood Bar + Kitchen is available from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Call 302-5101.