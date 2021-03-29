St. Helena's Cameo Cinema reopens Friday

“I think we’ve all been doing this long enough, for over a year, that we know the rules and regulations,” Buck said. “I think people are conscious about washing hands and not crowding. Masks are the key.”

The Cameo closed in March 2020. It’s offered on-demand streaming programs throughout the pandemic, experimented with a drive-in cinema near Gott’s last summer, and resumed indoor screenings for a few months last fall while Napa County was in the orange tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

After a few months in the most severe purple tier, the county moved to the red tier on March 3, which allowed theaters to reopen at 25% capacity. Buck said the Cameo couldn’t reopen immediately because it takes about two weeks to book movies.

Also playing in April are “The Father,” “The Courier,” “Minari,” “Six Minutes to Midnight,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “The Truffle Hunters.”

Gold and silver membership cards purchased for 2020 are being honored through 2021, Buck said.

In addition to the theater reopening, drive-in screenings will resume in mid-April in the large open field near Charles Krug Winery where PG&E operated its micro-site following the Glass Fire.