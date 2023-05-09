Cleo McClain attained Scouting’s highest honor by building a fence, but those who know him say there was a lot more to it than that: humility, hard work, initiative and good humor.

A member of St. Helena’s Troop 1 Boy Scouts, McClain became an Eagle Scout on Sunday during a Court of Honor at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, where McClain built a fence alongside a picnic area near Highway 29.

“The old fence was decaying and there were nails everywhere,” McClain said. “It was a safety hazard in an area where people come to have family picnics and relax.”

McClain has a personal connection to Bothe. He competes on St. Helena High School’s cross country team and has been using the park to train since eighth grade.

“Bothe’s a really important place to me, so I thought I’d might as well do a service project for a place that’s supported me,” he said.

McClain comes from a family of Scouts. His grandfather, Jon Dodge, is a former Troop 1 Scoutmaster, and his father and uncle, Malcolm and Rudy McClain, are both Troop 1 Eagle Scouts.

Dodge said Scout leaders never go out of their way to create opportunities for Scouts to advance to Eagle, and when he was Scoutmaster he was careful not to show favoritism toward his grandson.

“They have to work for it,” he said. “Cleo had to hustle all the harder.”

McClain had to juggle cross country, baseball and Scouting. When baseball camp conflicted with Troop 1’s Scout camp, he attended a different troop’s camp so he wouldn’t miss out.

“When Cleo has victories he doesn’t boast about them, and when he has defeats he doesn’t cry about them,” Dodge said, adding that McClain lives up to the Scouting tradition of being friendly.

Ryan Stice, who became an Eagle Scout in 2015, said McClain “never takes himself too seriously.”

“He’s always humble, happy, making jokes and enjoying life,” he said. “He’s never putting people because they aren’t as good as him. He’s just doing his thing and having fun.”

Scoutmaster Carl Ericson said McClain “does things his own way.” As Troop 1’s senior patrol leader when the COVID-19 lockdown started in 2020, McClain led virtual meetings and small Scout gatherings, keeping Scouts engaged during a difficult time.

“He never lets obstacles get him down,” Ericson said.

Napa County Supervisor Anne Cottrell of the 3rd District was on hand Sunday to award proclamations to McClain from the Board of Supervisors and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

Cottrell praised McClain’s “good humor, tenacity and grit.”

