St. Helena's cooling center moves to library through Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bronze statue at St. Helena Public Library

This bronze statue is in the courtyard between the St. Helena Public Library and the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum.

 Star file photo

As the Upvalley bakes in record-setting temperatures, the city of St. Helena is moving its cooling center to the St. Helena Public Library from Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 9.

The cooling center at the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A handful of people showed up this week at the air-conditioned Carnegie Building, which served as a cooling center on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. 

Monday's high of 114 set a September record for St. Helena. The National Weather Service's excessive heat warning, originally in effect through Tuesday, was extended through Thursday evening, Sept. 8.

A high of 110 is forecast for Thursday, followed by 105 on Friday before temperatures drop to the 80s over the weekend.

