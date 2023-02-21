As St. Helena’s only full-fledged tire shop, it would be easy for OK Tire Store to slack off and take advantage of a captive audience.

But Sean Wilson, who bought the business in 2001 and recently moved it to a new custom-built shop, says that’s “not in my blood.”

“This community has supported us, and I want to give them the best service I can,” Wilson told the Star during a typically busy day, his hands still dirty from helping out in the service bay.

There’s also a practical downside of doing shoddy or overpriced work in a small town. As a St. Helena native, he’d be letting down people he’s known since kindergarten.

“We grew up here and we face these people every day,” said his wife, Carice Fellion Wilson. “We’re committed to this town.”

The feeling is mutual, judging from the almost unanimously positive reviews on Google and Yelp and the number of satisfied customers who’ve urged the Star to feature the business. (One of those customers was the Star’s editor, who got a screw in his tire during the recent storms and got it patched on five minutes' notice for a minimal fee.)

In December the store moved one block west to 1025 Dowdell Lane, in a new shop Wilson designed and built. Now he can finally live out his childhood dream of working on cars in his own custom-built shop.

“My biggest dream was to drive a race car, but the next biggest dream after that was working on cars,” Wilson said. “From a young age I was always taking things apart and trying to figure out how to put them back together.”

He has the backing of his family, including daughter Morgan who handles front counter duties, and son Gannon who works on cars.

Carice used to be a regular presence too, but these days she devotes more time to child care, which says is her passion.

She recalled the early days after she and Sean bought the business, when they were living with her parents and surviving off the income she earned at Cherrystone Child Care Center.

“We’ve worked for everything we have,” said Fellion, who was also a reading specialist in the St. Helena Unified School District.

Wilson doesn’t keep track, but he estimates that his staff — he, Morgan, Gannon and two mechanics — work on at least 25 or 30 cars per day. Tires account for about 75% of the work, but OK also does oil changes, alignment, brakes, shocks, struts and tune-ups. It restores old cars too — Land Cruisers are Wilson’s favorite.

“We’re busy all the time. Having Morgan at the front counter is a big help because it frees me up to help the guys out there,” he said, pointing to the service bay. “It’s a juggling act, and it takes a team to do it all.”

High commercial rent, online shopping and the rise of second-home ownership have challenged St. Helena businesses that cater primarily to locals.

But everybody needs tires, and Wilson said he hasn’t seen business fluctuate too much. Customers who live out of town and commute to St. Helena for winery and vineyard management jobs have made up for any decrease in the number of full-time St. Helenans, he said.

Rent isn’t a factor anymore either now that Wilson is his own landlord, although Fellion admitted that they had to mortgage their house to pay for the project.

Wilson hopes people take the new shop as a sign that OK is here to stay.

“If it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t be here, owning our own place that we built from scratch,” Wilson said. “We owe everything to them.”

