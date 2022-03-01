St. Helena's Halloran & Sons Antiques could become must-stop for collectors

Downtown St. Helena's Halloran & Sons Antiques could become a must-stop for the collector kind.

Owner Patricia Halloran Wheeler has spent years collecting furniture from all over Europe and has now opened her shop shortly after moving to the area from Idaho. Halloran Wheeler previously had stores in Corona del Mar, California, later in Sun Valley, Idaho.

She moved to St. Helena shortly after her husband died in 2019.

“I used to come here in the '90s for the wine auction all the time. My husband was very interested in wine and so we just came here for the fun,” she said. She found St. Helena to be a nice and friendly place.

People tend to think that, as a business owner, Halloran Wheeler has a fun job all-around. That's a misconception.

“Yes, it is fun, but it is a lot of work,” Halloran Wheeler said. The kind of furniture she sells is hard to find and hard to get to her store.

“I would buy things and I would call a man to come after me and he would pick up my goods, but sometimes they wouldn't get back to Paris in time to make a shipment and so they'd just get stuck until I come over during my next travel," she said. "So, I got a warehouse in which we put the things that didn't make a shipment."

Around the time her husband got sick, she got a call from the warehouse letting her know they would soon shut down.

“They were selling the warehouse, and everything had to be out of there ... so I had a shipper in London take care of it,” she said.

Everything she had collected over the years was transported through the underwater Channel Tunnel from France to England, since at the beginning of the pandemic things were easier to ship out of London.

That is how just last July, Halloran Wheeler had all her furniture waxed, polished, and opened her shop at 1220 Adams St.

“There are a lot of shipping problems and worries that come from when you buy in Europe," she said. "It’s not like you buy in San Francisco and you get everything directly from there. … There is quite the coordination when buying overseas."

At Halloran & Sons Antiques, one can find English and French period country furniture from the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries, and Halloran Wheeler personally approved every piece. “I don't buy anything that I wouldn’t want to have in my own house,” she said.

Halloran Wheeler was already interested in furniture and home design when she majored in history at UCLA. She took classes in London and Southern California that focused on how to spot good antique furniture.

“You just have to know what you're looking at because your clients want to know where things come from and the story behind them,” she said.

For instance, in the 17th century a table in a very grand house would have been placed to be seen at the very center right through the entrance hall, whereas now people would use it as a dinner table.

“You can tell a lot about a furniture piece just based on its joints and design,” Halloran Wheeler said.

She is an expert at discerning the period when furniture pieces were made, and is tremendously adept at telling the complete stories behind them.