 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena's La Bohème to close for two months

St. Helena's La Bohème to close for two months

{{featured_button_text}}
La Boheme

La Bohéme's Karen Rowland, center, receives word in 2017 that her boutique, which benefits Collabria Care, was named Nonprofit of the Year by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. With Rowland are, from left, Katie Leonardini, Marcus Marquez, Mark Hoffmeister and Joaquin Razo.

 Star file photo

La Bohème, Collabria Care’s resale store in downtown St. Helena, will close temporarily at the end of business on July 31 and remain closed for the months of August and September.

Store manager Karen Rowland "is retiring after nine years of exceptional service, and a long, sparkling career in hospitality and retail," Collabria Care announced in a press release. "Anyone who has ever visited the store and seen her creative genius will agree, hers will be difficult shoes to fill."

Collabria Care will pause sales at La Bohème, 1428 Main St., and take the next two months to select the right replacement and restructure the store.

In the meantime, Act Two, Collabria Care's thrift store at 345A La Fata St., will remain open.

Both stores support Collabria Care’s essential services: Hospice and Palliative Services, Collabria Day Program, Alzheimer’s Services, and Grief Support.

During the month of August and September, Act Two will be open during normal business hours:

Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for shopping only

Wednesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for donations only

Those interested in applying to be the new La Bohème store manager should visit collabriacare.org/jobs where the position will soon be posted.

Aspiring filmmaker Ava Doak, 14, attended the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend. Her interest in filmmaking began with she won awards three years in a row at the Cameo Cinema's Family Film Festival of the Napa Valley.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News