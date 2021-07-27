St. Helena's La Bohème to close for two months

La Bohème, Collabria Care’s resale store in downtown St. Helena, will close temporarily at the end of business on July 31 and remain closed for the months of August and September.

Store manager Karen Rowland "is retiring after nine years of exceptional service, and a long, sparkling career in hospitality and retail," Collabria Care announced in a press release. "Anyone who has ever visited the store and seen her creative genius will agree, hers will be difficult shoes to fill."

Collabria Care will pause sales at La Bohème, 1428 Main St., and take the next two months to select the right replacement and restructure the store.

In the meantime, Act Two, Collabria Care's thrift store at 345A La Fata St., will remain open.

Both stores support Collabria Care’s essential services: Hospice and Palliative Services, Collabria Day Program, Alzheimer’s Services, and Grief Support.

During the month of August and September, Act Two will be open during normal business hours:

Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for shopping only

Wednesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for donations only