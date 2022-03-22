St. Helena's Lugo Park celebrates 50 years of the American Dream

When a group of Latino families set out to build their own neighborhood in St. Helena, opponents told them they couldn't do it.

They responded with a familiar rallying cry: “Sí, se puede” (“Yes, we can”).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

More than 50 years later, Lugo Park is one of St. Helena’s most close-knit neighborhoods. Some of the original 18 families still live there, having passed down their homes to their children and grandchildren.

“It was the American Dream come true,” said Oscar De Haro, a second-generation resident of Lugo Park.

Residents gathered last Thursday to collect framed certificates of recognition, handed out by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, calling Lugo Park “a special and vibrant St. Helena neighborhood and wonderful example of what can be accomplished through mutual respect and assistance, tenacity, sacrifice and hard work.”

The certificates commemorate the 50th anniversary of the subdivision, which residents celebrated last June with a block party on Kennedy Court.

Lugo Park was a self-help or “sweat equity” project under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The residents acquired 6 acres at the end of El Bonita Avenue and provided most of the labor to build the 18 homes in exchange for low-interest loans.

The builders were farmworkers with no construction experience.

“We started from scratch,” said Rosa Gallegos, who was 17 at the time.

Ernest and Hope Lugo spearheaded the project, holding the first organizational meetings in 1966. Three years later they established a nonprofit with help from Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA), Napa County Better Housing and what is now known as Community Action of Napa Valley.

The Gallegos family were among the first to move into their homes, following the Ortizes, the Gastelums and the Lugos.

“When we were first building it my dad just wanted to get it done so he didn’t care how late we worked,” said Gallegos. “I remember holding the sheetrock for the ceiling and saying, ‘Dad, my arms are getting tired.’”

Oscar De Haro said his father, Feliciano, had lived in St. Helena since 1953, when he immigrated as a bracero to work at Charles Krug Winery. He became a legal permanent resident with the help of the Mondavi family, who sponsored him.

He and his wife, Juanita, rented a house on Madrona Avenue. When the Lugo Park opportunity arose, Feliciano attended two and half years of meetings in hopes that his family could own a home.

“He knew that once you stopped attending a certain number of meetings, you were out of the running,” said Oscar De Haro, now an administrator at Napa Valley College. “There were 40-plus people vying for 18 homes, and in the end those who stuck it out were rewarded.”

Frank Lugo was in eighth grade when the family home was finished. He went on to spend 30 years working for Charles Krug Winery.

Even back then, farmworkers couldn’t afford to buy a house in St. Helena. But the Lugos had a proud history of not accepting the status quo.

“My grandfather Oscar marched with Cesar Chavez and all them,” Frank Lugo said. “My mom did it once in a while too.”

The project drew significant community opposition. Neighbors on El Bonita Avenue raised concerns about traffic, sanitation, sewage, and “the possibility of a development which would require more maintenance by the city than could be paid for by the citizens who reside within it,” as a letter from 30 neighbors stated in 1970.

Months after the city approved the project, a vocal critic of Lugo Park ran for City Council as a write-in candidate and became the top vote-getter. Two other opponents sued the city the same week the project broke ground.

Other residents rallied around the Lugo Park families and bought an ad in the Star to show their support. Among them were Bob and Phoebe Ellsworth, the parents of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

The project provided the “generational equity” that enabled the descendants of the original residents to attain the American Dream, Ellsworth told Lugo Park residents last week.

“We want to see if we can do this again in other parts of town,” Ellsworth said.

Opponents’ fears that Lugo Park would become a ghetto and depress nearby property values didn’t pan out. De Haro has happy memories of growing up on a cul-de-sac where everybody looked after each other’s kids, who tended to be around the same age. The third generation of Lugo Park residents — including De Haro’s own daughters — also grew up playing together.

“It was so close-knit, and it still is,” he said.

Brenkle Court, an 8-unit housing development nearing completion on McCorkle Avenue, used the same sweat equity model as Lugo Park. De Haro said that’s not the only lesson of Lugo Park.

“This proves that when you really put effort into something, and you’re loyal to your commitment, good things like this happen,” De Haro said.

“A lot of our youth believe that these things just came out of the blue, that they were just gifts,” he continued. “They don’t understand the hard work and persistence that went into this. … The lesson for our youth is ‘Sí, se puede.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.