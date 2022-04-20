St. Helena's Meuse Gallery awarded permanent use permit

Simon Bull’s Meuse Gallery is here to stay.

The Planning Commission approved a use permit Tuesday allowing the gallery to take up permanent residence in the Richie Block, in one of St. Helena’s largest and most visible downtown retail spaces.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Meuse opened in September 2019 under a temporary “pop-up” use permit issued at the staff level that allowed the gallery to operate for up to one year. That permit expired in August 2020. When city staff discovered the oversight during an internal audit last October, they brought the matter to the gallery’s attention. The owners quickly filed for a permanent use permit.

Senior Planner Aaron Hecock said the expiration of Meuse’s permit “fell through the cracks” during the early phase of the pandemic. He assured the commission that the city is now tracking temporary use permits and notifying applicants when their permits are about to expire.

“This is a glitch that we went through,” Commission Chair John Ponte said. “We’ve now got a system in place that takes care of it.”

When Goodman’s department store moved to Calistoga in 2015, many members of the business community envisioned it being replaced by a splashy retailer along the lines of Restoration Hardware that would serve as an anchor for the downtown retail sector.

However, Restoration Hardware chose to open in Yountville instead, and the 4,156-square-foot Richie Block space remained vacant until Meuse opened. The gallery exclusively features the work of artist Simon Bull of Carmel, who lives part-time in St. Helena.

Meuse gained the support of neighboring businesses like Alan’s St. Helena and Oak Avenue Catering, whose chef owner Shannon Kelly called Meuse “an inviting open space with great exposure and great art.”

“Given the high rents and vacant store fronts on Main Street I would hope the city will realize what an asset the Gallery is to the local community by even being willing to do business there,” Kelly wrote to the Planning Commission.

Katherine Bull-Salinas, who runs the gallery, said it’s “not dependent upon the mass tourist market.”

“We’ve sold to over 45 locals here in town,” she told the commission.

Planning commissioners agreed with a staff determination that Meuse is consistent with the General Plan and other city regulations.

Ponte noted that art galleries generate limited sales tax for the city because the tax is charged in the place where the art is shipped, not where it is sold.

“We do not want a downtown full of sales sites that do not generate sales tax for the city,” Ponte said. “That was my only concern with this project. Otherwise I think it is a fine project. They have been there for now almost two years and seem to fit well in the community.”

The commission approved the use permit by a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Rosaura Segura absent.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.