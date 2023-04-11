The St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s fourth annual Neighborhood Table is returning to the Adams Street/Library Lane area on May 6, with proceeds benefiting the hospital’s Mobile Health program.

The al fresco meal is served on what organizers call “the longest dinner table in St. Helena.” Tickets are $250 and available on Eventbrite.com.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The event is a fundraiser for Adventist Health St. Helena’s Mobile Health program, which offered vaccines to some of the valley’s most vulnerable residents at the height of the pandemic and is now expanding into feeding the hungry.

The hospital designed the program before the pandemic with the goal of serving local seniors. When the pandemic started, the team pivoted to provide COVID-19 testing and, later, vaccines.

In addition to COVID, flu and Tdap vaccines, the Mobile Health unit now provides preventative screenings for BMI, A1C, cholesterol, and physicals for student athletes. The staff have brought their high-tech van/lab to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce summer concerts at Lyman Park, and Kids Day at the Oxbow Commons in Napa.

Mobile Health’s services are limited right now, but Noemi Mauricio, supervisor for the Mobile Health program, hopes that with more funding the unit can provide primary care in patients’ homes.

“Mobile Health is returning to its original roots of addressing the health disparities in our community,” Mauricio said. “All of the services we provide are at no cost to our community members, and Neighborhood Table will help us continue to do that.”

At a telehealth conference in Copenhagen last August, the Mobile Health program was praised for setting a standard in how to overcome barriers to deliver vaccines to a vulnerable population, said Glen Newhart, president/CEO of the nonprofit St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

“We’ve learned a lot about the community’s needs in the last three-plus years,” Newhart said. “We’ve discovered a lot of gaps in care, and we can close some of those gaps by delivering care to people.”

One of those gaps is hunger. Neighborhood Table will fund efforts to distribute fresh, healthy produce and non-processed food to hungry residents around Napa County.

“Food is very expensive now, especially in the area we live,” Mauricio said.

The hospital is collaborating with Community Action of Napa Valley, the Upvalley Family Centers, and the St. Helena Unified School District on food distribution, with monthly distributions planned at St. Helena High School starting this Friday. (The project is independent of the St. Helena Community Food Pantry and the Calistoga Cares Food Pantry.)

“We did our first event in Calistoga last Friday, and we ran out of food within 45 minutes,” Newhart said. “So we’re asking, do we need to double the size of our order? Is the demand that great? And can we meet that demand?”

A $250 ticket to Neighborhood Table will provide 250 pounds of produce “to someone in the extended Napa Valley community that has a need,” Newhart said.

Why the health care staffing crisis persists despite returning to pre-pandemic employment levels Why the health care staffing crisis persists despite returning to pre-pandemic employment levels Employment in health care hit nearly 21 million in December Job openings in health care have far surpassed pre-COVID levels Job openings grew over twice as much as hires since 2019