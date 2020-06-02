St. Helena's new public restroom installed near Money Way

Crews from the City of St. Helena and Precision Crane Service lowered a new public restroom into place Tuesday morning in the city parking lot between Money Way and Oak Avenue. The $183,600 Exeloo smart toilet still needs to be hooked up to electrical, water and sewer utilities, and there's still more concrete and landscaping work to do. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of June, with the bathroom opening immediately thereafter, according to Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies.