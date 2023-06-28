It’s official — St. Helena’s new water and wastewater rates will start taking effect Sept. 1.
The City Council approved the rates Tuesday in a 5-0 vote.
St. Helena received 63 protests against the water rates, far short of the 1,237 that would have prevented the city from imposing the new rates under state law.
The new rate structure aims to fix inequities in the old rates and reward conservation while still raising enough revenue to pay for long-deferred water and wastewater projects.
Unlike the current rate structure that charges different prices for different customer classes (residential, retail, etc.) the new water rates will charge everybody the same price.
The cost of water will escalate as a customer uses more water and enters more expensive rate tiers. Heavy commercial uses are expected to quickly enter the third and most expensive tier.
Water rates will increase by 28% overall on Sept. 1, but because of the new rate structure some residential customers will actually pay about the same or less for water — especially if they don’t use much.
A customer using 16 hundred cubic feet (HCF) will see their bimonthly water bill go from $255.46 to $262.54. (One HCF is equivalent to 758 gallons.)
Wastewater rates will rise sharply, starting with a 50% increase on Sept. 1. The bimonthly wastewater bill for that same customer will increase from $216.63 to $337.50.
After the Sept. 1 rate hikes, smaller increases will take effect every July from 2024 through 2027.
City committees
In other action, the council:
• Reappointed Jeff Farmer and John Zimmerman to the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee;
• Reappointed Janet Myers and David Slaby and appointed Gillian Casey to a vacant seat on the St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees; and
• Appointed Jim Anderson and Courtney Andrain to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
