St. Helena's Raymond Monroy turns 109

“Boy that was a hard decision, what with a baby coming and all,” he said. “I had a little card in my pocket that said I was going to be drafted. You know what that meant — I was going to go to the front lines. That wasn’t for me.”

His decision to enlist rather than be drafted, along with his experience at Mare Island, got him assigned as a mechanic in the Army Air Corps, working on planes in the Mariana Islands and Guam as the U.S. military island-hopped toward Japan.

It was safer than being on the front lines, but not by much. He was once in a B-25 that was shot down by enemy fire.

“The rudders were shot off and we went down but we were rescued — me, the copilot and the pilot and the gunners, all kids,” Monroy told the Star in 2006. “They were good kids. I was sorry that I saw a lot of them go. They didn’t come home.”

He spent most of the rest of his career as a flight engineer at what is now called Travis Air Force Base.

A loving family

Raymond and Maria, who died in 2011, had seven children together. Today he has 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Bob Frescura has been Monroy’s neighbor for 44 years.