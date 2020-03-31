St. Helena's Rianda House staff continues to work, remotely, during COVID-19 pandemic

A few new aspects at St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center include working virtually, sharing coffee online and keeping friends connected and informed, remotely.
Although Rianda House may be closed for now and its regular classes have paused, staff members are working harder than ever, virtually, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The program team is cooking up innovative ways to stay in touch -- at a distance. Kudos to Carroll Cotten and the “Gents & A Cuppa Joe” group who started using Zoom video conferencing to continue their weekly chats. The website’s activities page now posts a section with instructors’ “Favorite Picks” to online options to keep the learning going. Find new class opportunities on the website activity page: riandahouse.org. If you need help getting online to view these options, please call 963-8555, ext. 101.
As always, Rianda House continues to maintain a very strong network of established links to support seniors. Daily Rianda staff are working with its partners to fill gaps with new resources to meet the growing needs of the community during COVID-19. Did you know Meals On Wheels now delivers meals to any Upvalley senior older than 60? Rianda’s resource team can help you connect with food and meal delivery, caregiver support, transportation, and even find volunteer opportunities.
New this week, the “Rianda House Cares” a friendly call system that will make regular weekly check-in calls. Please reach out, 963-8555, ext. 101 or info@riandahouse.org, to tell us what you or a friend may need. Julie Spencer, Rianda’s executive director, said, “We’d love to hear from you and hear how you are doing. In times like these, community matters more than ever. We are here for you!” All in-person classes are currently suspended and Rianda House is expected to be closed through April 17.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
