St. Helena's Spottswoode certified for social, environmental business practices

St. Helena's Spottswoode Estate is the first Napa Valley winery to achieve B Corp certification for its social and environmental business practices.
B Corp measures a company’s entire social and environmental performance, and includes independent third-party assessments of a company’s impact on its workers, community, environment, and customers. On July 26, Spottswoode Estate became the first winery in Napa Valley, and the third in California, to earn the B Corp designation.
“The climate crisis is at our doorstep, and it is already reshaping our communities and the wine industry,” said Spottswoode Estate President & CEO Beth Novak Milliken. “Now is the time not just for advocacy, but for action and accountability. By earning our B Corp certification, we are letting our customers and our community know that we are fighting for the environment, for social justice and for positive change.”
Spottswoode’s “modern” era began in 1972, when the Novak family acquired the historic Spottswoode Estate, which was founded and first planted as a vineyard in 1882. In the years since, two generations of the Novak family have stewarded the vineyard, and made it a proving ground for environmentally responsible winegrowing and winemaking. In 1985, Spottswoode became one of the first wineries in Napa Valley to farm its estate vineyard organically — and it has been untouched by chemicals ever since. Today, Spottswoode is certified organic and biodynamic, and is solar-powered.
Since 2007 Spottswoode has donated 1% of its gross annual revenue to 1% for the Planet, which helps companies support environmental causes in meaningful and measurable ways. To date, Spottswoode has donated more than $824,000 to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet, including major annual donations to the Land Trust of Napa County, Napa Valley Vine Trail, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity, the National Forest Foundation, and numerous other land and biodiversity preservation funds. Spottswoode also actively supports organizations that advocate for inclusivity, equality and social justice.
“Our business is guided by a Core Purpose Statement that reads: Grounded in Stewardship, we believe in effecting meaningful change through nurturing our vineyards, communities, and planet,” said Milliken, a past president of the Napa Valley Vintners who currently serves on its Board and chairs its Environmental Stewardship Committee. “This is a defining moment for our environment and our industry. The actions we take, or don’t take, especially in the next 10 years, will have implications for generations to come. We are committed to making a difference, and earning our B Corp certification is another step in our ongoing mission.”
In 2017, Spottswoode was honored with the Green Medal Environment Award from the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute and Napa Valley Vintners. Spottswoode has also signed onto the Porto Protocol, and is among the first four applicant members of International Wineries for Climate Change, the organization founded by Torres in Spain, and Jackson Family Wines in California.
Spottswoode is currently working toward its LEED certification, and is also researching becoming a California Benefit Corporation.
