St. Helena's Spottswoode certified for social, environmental business practices

Since 2007 Spottswoode has donated 1% of its gross annual revenue to 1% for the Planet, which helps companies support environmental causes in meaningful and measurable ways. To date, Spottswoode has donated more than $824,000 to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet, including major annual donations to the Land Trust of Napa County, Napa Valley Vine Trail, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity, the National Forest Foundation, and numerous other land and biodiversity preservation funds. Spottswoode also actively supports organizations that advocate for inclusivity, equality and social justice.

“Our business is guided by a Core Purpose Statement that reads: Grounded in Stewardship, we believe in effecting meaningful change through nurturing our vineyards, communities, and planet,” said Milliken, a past president of the Napa Valley Vintners who currently serves on its Board and chairs its Environmental Stewardship Committee. “This is a defining moment for our environment and our industry. The actions we take, or don’t take, especially in the next 10 years, will have implications for generations to come. We are committed to making a difference, and earning our B Corp certification is another step in our ongoing mission.”