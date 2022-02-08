St. Helena's Spottswoode Estate tops $1.2 million in donations to environmental groups

St. Helena's Spottswoode Estate Winery announced last week that with the closing of the 2021 fiscal year it has surpassed $1,244,000 in charitable donations to an array of environmental groups through its partnership with 1% for the Planet.

Spottswoode became a member of 1% for the Planet in 2007, and every year since it has donated a minimum of 1% of its gross revenues to environmental causes through the organization. To date, Spottswoode has donated more than $350,000 to the Land Trust of Napa County, $84,000 to both the Center for Biological Diversity and the Napa Valley Vine Trail, and more than $50,000 to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Additionally, Spottswoode has made overall contributions exceeding $20,000 each to organizations such as 350.org, American Rivers, Bay Area Ridge Trail Council, Greenpeace, National Forest Foundation, Save the Bay, and the Sierra Club.

For second-generation sisters Beth Novak Milliken, president and CEO, and Lindy Novak, marketing ambassador, Spottswoode’s 15-year partnership with 1% for the Planet is a key element of the winery’s commitment to fighting climate change and advocating for the environment, according to a press release.

“Being good stewards of our land, people and planet has been part of who we are since we started farming organically in 1985,” said Beth Novak Milliken. “Supporting worthy groups that are addressing climate change and are making our lands accessible to more people helps to drive the conversation forward and makes more people aware of the importance of open space and the beauty and fragility of Mother Nature.”

“The results of our relationship with 1% for the Planet are also a reminder that when you commit to change year after year, you can make a real impact over time," Lindy Novak added.

Spottswoode’s 42-acre estate vineyard holds organic, biodynamic, and Napa Green Land certifications, and in 2019 it became the first Napa Valley winery to become a Certified B Corporation. It is also a member of International Wineries for Climate Action, a signatory of the Porto Protocol, a CarbonFund.org Partner, and is actively in the process of earning LEED Platinum certification for the production and administrative buildings, mostly historic, on its winery property.

Milliken helped to establish and is the founding chair of the Napa Valley Vintners Environmental Stewardship Committee, which is actively advocating for environmental issues in the Napa Valley wine community.

“From our early adoption of organic farming onwards, I hope that we have shown the California wine industry that being green is entirely compatible, and over the long-run, essential, to making world-class wines,” Milliken said.