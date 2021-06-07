St. Helena's Spring Mountain area establishes Fire Safe Council

The Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council (SMFSC) has been established in a rural area outside St. Helena.

“The impact of last year’s Glass Fire prompted us to get ready for the next fire: to get the neighbors together, to do what we can to create a more resilient and fire-safe forest, to protect our homes and provide a resource for education and communication within the Spring Mountain community," founders Pam Bergman and Shari Gardner said in a statement. "We also hope to secure funding for vegetation management and other fire-safe projects."

“We have set up this group on a parallel track to the 12 other Fire Safe Councils in Napa County, under the umbrella of the nonprofit Napa Communities Firewise Foundation,” Bergman and Gardner said in the statement.

Individual Fire Safe councils have been conceived to be more manageable units when facing the threat of fire.

“The new Council means we can reach out to our immediate neighbors,” Bergman and Gardner said.

The contours of the new Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council extend beyond the Spring Mountain District AVA borders. “The Fire Safe Councils are arranged by community, and also somewhat by how fire is anticipated to travel,” Gardner and Bergman said.