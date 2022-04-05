St. Helena's Sunshine Foods becomes Blue Zones Project Approved

St. Helena's Sunshine Foods is the first local business to be designated a Blue Zones Project Approved Grocery Store.

The review process included adding signage to highlight locally grown produce, selling healthy grab-and-go lunches, offering half sandwiches in the deli, distributing healthy recipes, and displaying Blue Zones Project-inspired food choices on featured aisle endcaps.

The store also introduced the Blue Zones Project checkout lane. Instead of being stocked with candy, gum, and sweet treats that kids typically look for — and that many adults may find hard to resist as well — the lane features a healthy snacks such as granola bars and nuts.

“We are thankful to be part of Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley and look forward to continuing our efforts to provide easier access to healthier food options,” said Sunshine Food owner Jay Smith.

The community is invited to celebrate this accomplishment with a blue ribbon cutting and an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 11, at 1115 Main St. Healthy lifestyle self-guided tours of the market and recipe cards will be available, among other activities.

“Supermarkets are the perfect advocates to promote health and well-being,” said Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley Executive Director Joaquin Razo. “We applaud Sunshine Foods Market for making healthy choices easier for its customers. The leadership of Sunshine Foods is a milestone in the Upper Napa Valley’s Blue Zones Project experience.”

Brought to Upper Napa Valley through a sponsorship by Adventist Health and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

To learn more about becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved Grocery Store, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Upper Napa Valley at 527-3060, email bzpuppernapavalley@sharecare.com, or visit unv.bluezonesproject.com.