St. Helena's That Pizza Place closing Sunday after 14 years

“Froufrou” is not a word Tom Kenney uses kindly. It’s also not a word anyone has ever used to describe the down-home, no-frills pizza he and his wife, Kathryn, serve up at That Pizza Place.

After 14 years, the couple are calling it quits, selling the business to an buyer who isn’t ready to go public, and moving on to new adventures.

That Pizza Place’s last day in business will be Sunday, Dec. 19, when the Kenneys will host a small party and “stay open until we run out of dough,” Kathryn Kenney said.

“When we started 14 years ago, we said we were going to retire when the kids are out of school,” she said. “Our daughter graduates next year, so it’s time.”

The Kenneys had been planning to stay in business until mid-2022, but when they got an offer they couldn’t refuse, they decided the timing was right.

The Kenneys said they will miss the customers who’ve become friends over the years. Some of them are so regular that Tom Kenney will recognize their phone number on caller ID, pick up the phone, and say little more than “Hey Steve, the usual?”

They’ve enjoyed watching local youngsters grow up, like the boy who started coming to That Pizza Place at the age of 13 and is now driving a fire truck for the St. Helena Fire Department.

That Pizza Place’s name fits its unpretentious, mom-and-pop vibe. Tom Kenney remembers choosing it on the spur of the moment when the St. Helena Planning Commission, citing the city’s prohibition on chain restaurants, balked at letting them use the same name as their then-Napa restaurant, California Pizza.

“This way you don’t have to remember the name,” he said before launching into a “Who’s on First?”-like routine. “‘Hey, this pizza’s good, where’d you get it?’ ‘That Pizza Place.’ ‘Which pizza place?’ ‘That Pizza Place downtown next to the laundromat.’ ‘Oh yeah, That Pizza Place.’”

After closing the restaurant the Kenneys plan to travel, relax and maybe look for part-time jobs to stay busy.

“It’s been hard work, but it’s been fun,” Kathryn Kenney said.

She said the new owners plan to open their restaurant by the end of January.

