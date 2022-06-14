St. Helena's Tra Vigne Pizzeria designated Blue Zones Project Approved

Tra Vigne Pizzeria is the first local restaurant to be designated Blue Zones Project Approved, which includes adding healthier menu options, optimizing menus to highlight healthy choices and making changes to the dining environment.

“Becoming the first restaurant in Napa Valley to be Blue Zones Project Approved certainly presented challenges,” said Cynthia Ariosta of Tra Vigne Pizzeria. “However, we have always been focused on providing the healthiest options we could while adhering to our concept, and we did have a kickstart. We started with a strong foundation, including multiple plant-based menu options, including our Mushroom Bolognese and Beyond Meat Burger, commitment to sourcing from local farms, an outdoor patio and bocce court, a bike rack, and ‘pint sized’ portions for kids. We were able to make some additions and tweaks to the menu from Chef Nash Cognetti, and now we’re thrilled to be celebrating our approval.”

Tra Vigne is the first local restaurant and second local business, following Sunshine Foods, to be designated Blue Zones Project Approved. Some key components of the designation include:

• Highlighting Blue Zones approved menu items, prompting healthy choice-making.

• Source three fruits and/or vegetables from local farms or farmers’ markets (produced less than 400 miles away) during the growing season.

• Not offering soda, chocolate milk, or fruit juices as default beverages for children's meals.

• Installing bicycle racks outside the restaurant.

The community is invited to celebrate this accomplishment with a ribbon-cutting and open house at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Tra Vigne Pizzeria, 1060 Main St. in St. Helena. Light healthy refreshments will be provided alongside family-friendly games. RSVP at unv.bluezonesproject.com/events.

“Restaurants are excellent partners in promoting well-being,” said Fabio Maia, organization lead at Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley. “Having the first restaurant approved in the Upper Napa Valley is such a wonderful milestone. Cynthia, Chef Nash, and the entire Tra Vigne staff are truly committed to the well-being of our community. We are excited about their approach to making healthy choices easier for everyone.”

Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

To learn more about becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Upper Napa Valley at 387-4673, email bzpuppernapavalley@sharecare.com, or visit unv.bluezonesproject.com.