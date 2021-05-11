St. Helena's Turley Flats affordable housing now complete

March 25 was a big day for Calistoga Affordable Housing (CAH) and the St. Helena community with the issuance of the final occupancy permit for the 8-unit Turley Flats apartment building on Pope Street.

The Turley Flats project began when the City of St. Helena red-tagged a ranch-style home at 1105 Pope St. for safety code violations, displacing eight family tenants and allowing one family to remain. Those families ended up at the Napa shelter where a St. Helena family was volunteering.

The family of Larry Turley has a long history of providing assistance for family/community challenges, and after they heard about the evacuated families and learned about the details of the red-tagged house, they bought the property and sold it to CAH for $1 in January 2012. One of the stipulations in the written agreement was that CAH would find a way to transform the non-compliant house into safe and healthy housing for local workforce families.

In August 2013, CAH secured approval of design review for the Turley Flats project with help from Greg Desmond, former St. Helena interim planning director, the St. Helena Planning Commission, Paul Coates (Paul Coates Construction and former Chair of the Calistoga Planning Commission), Doug and Maurice Helmer of Helmer and Sons Construction, and hybridCore Homes of Santa Rosa.