St. Helena's Turley Flats affordable housing receives occupancy permit

March 25 was a big day for Calistoga Affordable Housing (CAH) and the St. Helena community with the issuance of the final occupancy permit for the 8-unit Turley Flats apartment building on Pope Street.
The Turley Flats project began when the City of St. Helena red-tagged a ranch-style home at 1105 Pope St. for safety code violations, displacing eight family tenants and allowing one family to remain. Those families ended up at the Napa shelter where a St. Helena family was volunteering.
The family of Larry Turley has a long history of providing assistance for family/community challenges, and after they heard about the evacuated families and learned about the details of the red-tagged house, they bought the property and sold it to CAH for $1 in January 2012. One of the stipulations in the written agreement was that CAH would find a way to transform the non-compliant house into safe and healthy housing for local workforce families.
In August 2013, CAH secured approval of design review for the Turley Flats project with help from Greg Desmond, former St. Helena interim planning director, the St. Helena Planning Commission, Paul Coates (Paul Coates Construction and former Chair of the Calistoga Planning Commission), Doug and Maurice Helmer of Helmer and Sons Construction, and hybridCore Homes of Santa Rosa.
The St. Helena City Council approved the construction phase of the project on January 2017, which included a funding package of grants/loans of $700,000 (later increased to $840,000). Napa County supervisors also gave their approval to the project, which included a loan of $585,000. The First Community Bank of Santa Rosa (now Poppy Bank) provided a mortgage loan of $1.4 million. Local community foundations provided several small grants, with the Gasser Foundation providing the largest grant of $150,000.
"CAH and the working families of St. Helena greatly appreciate the help of this community effort to find solutions to our area’s housing challenge," Calistoga Affordable Housing stated in a news release. "However, we also understand this unique financial support can’t be sustained and additional cost-saving strategies need to be found."
Napa's Crown Realty started accepting applications for the property in 2018.
CAH has demonstrated that the cost of Napa Valley housing development can be reduced to below the average of $400-$500 per square foot by using concepts such as factory-built housing, while preserving St. Helena's character and quality.
"It is important that our workforce families are able to enjoy homes that are safe and healthy, and contain modern day features that enhance 2020’s family life," CAH stated.
Some of these features include air conditioning, adequate cupboard space, modern laundry and kitchen equipment.
"The St. Helena standard for family living should extend to all of our workforce families that are indispensable for a vibrant and healthy working community," CAH stated. "This was a core objective and goal of CAH and the Larry Turley family as this project began its journey of increasing St. Helena housing that is also affordable."