St. Helena's updated zoning code starts to take shape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After eight months of public input, consultants are getting ready to rewrite St. Helena's zoning code.

The update will bring the city's development standards and other codes in line with state law and the policies contained in the new General Plan. Among other changes, the General Plan calls for expanding the list of permitted uses downtown to stimulate the economy.

The new code will also be clearer and more reader-friendly than the current one, consultants told the Planning Commission on Monday.

One of the goals is to simplify design review, set clearer expectations for builders, and make the process less dependent on discretionary review.

The new code will take a more holistic approach to design review than the current code, which developers have criticized as too subjective. Some of the Planning Commission's most contentious design review hearings require judgment calls that are difficult to quantify, like whether a particular home remodel is consistent with the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

Commissioner John Ponte asked consultants whether they could conduct a "sensitivity test" to gauge the impact of some of the most significant changes, like creating a minor use permit that could be approved at the staff level without a public hearing.