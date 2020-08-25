St. Helena's updated zoning code starts to take shape

After eight months of public input, consultants are getting ready to rewrite St. Helena's zoning code.
The update will bring the city's development standards and other codes in line with state law and the policies contained in the new General Plan. Among other changes, the General Plan calls for expanding the list of permitted uses downtown to stimulate the economy.
The new code will also be clearer and more reader-friendly than the current one, consultants told the Planning Commission on Monday.
One of the goals is to simplify design review, set clearer expectations for builders, and make the process less dependent on discretionary review.
The new code will take a more holistic approach to design review than the current code, which developers have criticized as too subjective. Some of the Planning Commission's most contentious design review hearings require judgment calls that are difficult to quantify, like whether a particular home remodel is consistent with the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
Commissioner John Ponte asked consultants whether they could conduct a "sensitivity test" to gauge the impact of some of the most significant changes, like creating a minor use permit that could be approved at the staff level without a public hearing.
"I'd hate to essentially experiment and generate a lot of opposition," Ponte said.
Commissioner Bobbi Monnette said the Planning Commission should at least receive notice of decisions on minor use permits. The rest of the commission decided to wait until the minor use permit process is fleshed out before making that call.
Consultants will now begin drafting the code. The new zoning district regulations are set to come before the commission in November, followed by other pieces of the code in early 2021. The City Council is tentatively scheduled to review the final code in September 2021.
Watch Now: Napa parklets pop up around downtown
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!