St. Helena's Vasconi's Pharmacy closing Wednesday

Vasconi's closing

Vasconi's Pharmacy is closing Wednesday after 70 years in downtown St. Helena.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Downtown St. Helena is losing an icon with the closure of Vasconi’s Pharmacy after 70 years in business.

Co-owner Patty Vasconi confirmed Tuesday that she and her husband, Hap, are retiring and closing the store on Wednesday.

She said more details about the closure will be announced soon.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

