St. Helena's Vasconi's Pharmacy closing Wednesday

Downtown St. Helena is losing an icon with the closure of Vasconi’s Pharmacy after 70 years in business.
Co-owner Patty Vasconi confirmed Tuesday that she and her husband, Hap, are retiring and closing the store on Wednesday.
She said more details about the closure will be announced soon.
Jesse Duarte