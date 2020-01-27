The St. Helena Star has filed Public Records Act requests with the City of St. Helena and Napa Valley College to obtain information about talks involving a potential lease of the Upper Valley Campus.
The Star asked the city for emails, text messages and other written communications between college President Ron Kraft and St. Helena City Manager Mark Prestwich or any member of the St. Helena City Council regarding a potential lease or sale of the St. Helena campus.
The Star asked the college for emails to and from Kraft regarding a potential lease or sale.
Both requests cover the period between Dec. 19, the day after a malfunctioning heater damaged City Hall, and Jan. 15, when the city and college issued a joint press release announcing they couldn’t agree on lease terms.
The Star filed both requests on Jan. 17. State law gave both agencies 10 days to respond. On Tuesday the city and the college each invoked a 14-day extension, which is allowed by state law, setting a new deadline of Feb. 10.
City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos said the request requires the city to examine “a voluminous amount of separate and distinct records.”
Holly Dawson, public information officer for the college, said the Napa Valley College District is “compiling and reviewing” the requested records “to determine whether any are exempt from disclosure pursuant to the Public Records Act or other laws.”
Look for more news about the requested records in a future edition of the Star.