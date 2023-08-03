More crosswalk improvements are coming to a downtown St. Helena intersection that drew attention after a pedestrian was seriously hurt in a May 2022 hit-and-run.

Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, announced Aug. 1 that she has secured $500,000 in state funds to enhance the crosswalk at the corner of Main Street (Highway 29) and Spring Street.

Caltrans has already approved the city's plans to add bulb-out sidewalk extensions at both ends of the street and install rectangular rapid flashing beacons, improved lighting, pavement markings, curb ramps and signs.

"Highway 29 is one the most heavily traveled roads in Napa County and is used by residents and visitors alike. The highway runs right through the middle of the City of St. Helena, making the heavily travelled intersection a hazard for pedestrians," Aguiar-Curry said in a statement. "This intersection has been the site of too many collisions and pedestrian injuries, including last year when a person in a wheelchair was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Safety is my most important job as an assemblymember. I’m proud to be able to contribute to keeping my constituents and our visitors safe with this project."

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, who happened to be pumping gas just feet away when St. Helena Star sportswriter Garrett Whitt was hit, praised the improvements.

“Investing in infrastructure improvements in St. Helena is vital to the health and safety of our community," Thompson said. “The intersection of Spring Street and Highway 29 in St. Helena has led to numerous pedestrian injuries, and it is clear that improvements are needed. The funding secured by Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry for this intersection will help keep pedestrians safe while making essential improvements to crosswalks, lighting, and sidewalks. Thank you to Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry for her work on this project, and I look forward to seeing how this project improves traffic safety in St. Helena.”

Mayor Paul Dohring called the funds "critically important" to improve safety and increase pedestrian visibility at Main and Spring.

"Thank you to Caltrans for quickly advancing this project and to Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and her staff for collaborating with us, securing these important state funds, and prioritizing public safety in St. Helena," Dohring said.

Whitt wrote a commentary in the July 13 Star detailing his recovery from the injuries he suffered while crossing Main Street.

