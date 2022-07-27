State policy changes could affect out-of-district kids in St. Helena schools

Impending state policy changes are forcing St. Helena school officials to plan for an uncertain future and raising concerns among parents of St. Helena students who live outside the district boundaries.

Ninety-eight children from outside the district attend St. Helena schools under the state’s District of Choice program, which is set to expire in January.

It’s unclear whether California will impose new rules that would affect St. Helena's DOC kids if the program ends. And if they’re allowed to stay in St. Helena schools, it’s unclear whether the St. Helena Unified School District will receive any state funding to educate them.

School trustees and new Superintendent Rubén Aurelio are assuring parents that they want DOC kids to stay in St. Helena, but they’re not sure how the state process will play out, so they’re not making any guarantees.

“Our intent is to keep our (DOC) students,” Aurelio said during an informational board meeting last week. “All we know is that (DOC) is sunsetting … but (the state) has not clarified what that means for our current DOC families.”

DOC parents want their kids to remain in St. Helena schools until they graduate from high school. Some of them say they were assured that once their kids were in, they were in for good.

Jen Pike said her daughter goes to school in St. Helena under DOC, and removing her from her school “would tear her apart.”

“I own a business in this community, so I get the financial side of it,” Pike said. “But there’s a lot more at stake.”

Trustees say past assurances to DOC families were made with the assumption that DOC would still exist or that a student's home district wouldn't prevent him or her from leaving. Trustees acknowledged the effects of uprooting kids from a school system some of them have attended since kindergarten.

“We have to look at the social and emotional wellness of students who are in our DOC program and the impact that change could have on them,” Trustee Maria Haug said.

“We’re in full support of social/emotionally keeping the kids intact and allowing those students to continue,” added Trustee Julio Olguin.

The end of DOC

Under DOC, the St. Helena district sets enrollment caps for each grade level. If the number of in-district students is lower than the enrollment cap for a particular grade, the district makes the remaining spots available to out-of-district kids. If the number of DOC applicants exceeds the number of available spots, the school board uses a lottery to choose who gets in.

SHUSD isn’t accepting DOC applications for the 2023-24 school year, but it’s preparing to set up its own interdistrict transfer system if DOC ends. If that happens, trustees want to prioritize current DOC kids.

However, the state could impose new rules about interdistrict transfers that would override the district’s own policies.

It’s unclear whether students will be free to leave their home districts post-DOC. Districts that receive state funding on a per-student basis would have a financial incentive to prevent students from attending neighboring districts like St. Helena.

“If (DOC) goes away … the district of residence may say ‘no, you cannot leave,’” said Andi Stubbs, chief business official.

Other factors

SHUSD’s own funding is also a factor in interdistrict transfers. The district receives only $144,160 per year in state funding for its 98 DOC students. That’s far less than the $3.1 million per year the district spends annually to educate those students.

If DOC ends, even that $144,160 would likely go away, leaving SHUSD fully responsible for the $450,000 in local revenue it costs to educate one student from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Funding in our district is not unlimited,” said Board President Lisa Pelosi. “We have to think about how many $450,000 scholarships we can offer per year to people without compromising all of our students.”

Another factor is declining in-district enrollment at SHUSD. Without an influx of new DOC students in future years, enrollment is projected to decrease from 1,144 students last school year to 960 students in 2028-29.

School officials will know by October whether new legislation will extend DOC. If the program ends — or if it’s extended and SHUSD chooses not to participate — the board will adopt new interdistrict transfer policies and enrollment caps no later than December for the 2023-24 school year.

Trustees could set new caps based on grade-level enrollment or optimal class size. Officials say smaller classes support targeted instruction and intervention, while larger classes promote more robust interaction among students.

District administrators will consult with representatives of the St. Helena Teachers' Association on optimal class sizes.