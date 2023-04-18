It’s not back to square one for St. Helena’s long-awaited Housing Element, but city planners have more work to do before the nine-year plan wins state approval.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) issued a letter April 7 rejecting the city’s proposed Housing Element and requesting specific changes. This follows HCD’s rejection of a previous draft in December.

The Housing Element explains how the city is going to meet its housing goals and lists sites that would be suitable for housing.

Senior Planner Aaron Hecock, who’s in charge of the Housing Element, said he’d been “cautiously optimistic” that the state would approve the second draft the city submitted in February.

Now he’s confident the city can come up with a new draft addressing the state’s concerns in time for the May 2 Planning Commission meeting.

“They’re looking for very specific programs with very specific wording,” Hecock said.

City staff met Monday with representatives of HCD who went through the letter line by line clarifying what needs to be rewritten and how.

“It was a very productive meeting” that provided examples of how other jurisdictions have met state requirements and gave city officials a clearer idea of what they need to do in the coming weeks, Hecock said.

Most of the changes requested by HCD are technical — involving, for example, parking requirements for studio apartments — and don’t represent major policy questions.

The most politically touchy request is for “timelines and remaining steps to fully entitle” the controversial Hunter project, which is coming to the council on May 1 with a request for its tentative map and certification of its environmental impact report.

St. Helena is in good company in having its plan sent back. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 85% of Bay Area cities failed to get their plans approved in time for HCD’s Jan. 31 deadline.

HCD is allowing a 120-day grace period, creating an extended deadline of May 31.

“If we have addressed everything and we send them the adopted document before May 31, we can be found in compliance,” Hecock said. “The next version we send them needs to cover everything in that letter.”

It’s not unusual for Housing Elements to be sent back for revisions, but the current Housing Element cycle has been especially fraught because of unprecedented state pressure to build housing.

St. Helena’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation shot up from 31 housing units for the 2014-2022 Housing Element to 256 units for the 2023-2031 cycle. The February draft of the Housing Element went well beyond that target, identifying sites that could accommodate 482 units.

Winning HCD approval will keep the city in “substantial compliance” with state law, keep the city eligible for state and federal grants, prevent lawsuits targeting jurisdictions that are out of compliance, and prevent developers from invoking the “builder’s remedy” to build projects that are denser than allowed by city code.

