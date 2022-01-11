 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stevens named GM of St. Helena's Acacia House restaurant

Alila Napa Valley

The Acacia House restaurant is located at the 68-room Alila Napa Valley, formerly known as Las Alcobas Napa Valley.

 Tim Carl photo

Alila Napa Valley has announced the appointment of Dave Stevens as the General Manager of Acacia House in St. Helena.

Stevens brings over 14 years of hospitality and culinary experience to Acacia House, which is helmed by celebrity chef and Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino.

Prior to joining Alila Napa Valley, Stevens was Director of Rooftop Operations for Thompson Hotels in San Antonio, Texas. He also held positions at Thompson Hotels in Mexico, the Liaison Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., and the James Royal Palm in Miami Beach, Florida.

In his previous roles, Stevens successfully executed inventive culinary offerings and improved overall service to guests by fostering strong customer relationships, according to a news release issued by Alila. 

“We are delighted to welcome Dave to the Acacia House team,” said Ty Accornero, General Manager of Alila Napa Valley, formerly known as Las Alcobas. “His many years of leadership experience within the industry and his drive made him the perfect candidate. We couldn’t be happier to have him on board, and we look forward to his continuing of the culinary excellence at Acacia House.”

People are also reading…

Corison Winery's Kronos Vineyard, one of the last remaining old vineyards in the Napa Valley, turned 50 this year.

Jesse Duarte's 5 most memorable St. Helena Star stories of 2021

Here are five of the stories Jesse Duarte most enjoyed telling in 2021, from the history of Vasconi's Pharmacy to an elderly woman who spearheaded the restoration of the PUC organ.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News