Stevens named GM of St. Helena's Acacia House restaurant

Alila Napa Valley has announced the appointment of Dave Stevens as the General Manager of Acacia House in St. Helena.
Stevens brings over 14 years of hospitality and culinary experience to Acacia House, which is helmed by celebrity chef and Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino.
Prior to joining Alila Napa Valley, Stevens was Director of Rooftop Operations for Thompson Hotels in San Antonio, Texas. He also held positions at Thompson Hotels in Mexico, the Liaison Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., and the James Royal Palm in Miami Beach, Florida.
In his previous roles, Stevens successfully executed inventive culinary offerings and improved overall service to guests by fostering strong customer relationships, according to a news release issued by Alila.
“We are delighted to welcome Dave to the Acacia House team,” said Ty Accornero, General Manager of Alila Napa Valley, formerly known as Las Alcobas. “His many years of leadership experience within the industry and his drive made him the perfect candidate. We couldn’t be happier to have him on board, and we look forward to his continuing of the culinary excellence at Acacia House.”
People are also reading…
Jesse Duarte's 5 most memorable St. Helena Star stories of 2021
Here are five of the stories Jesse Duarte most enjoyed telling in 2021, from the history of Vasconi's Pharmacy to an elderly woman who spearheaded the restoration of the PUC organ.
Barbara Tonsberg was a pleasure to interview, a combination of energy, determination, and pride in a difficult job well done. At first she dec…
Hap and Patty Vasconi represent the best of old St. Helena: humble, smart, friendly, community-oriented, and full of great stories.
In the days after Phoebe Ellsworth's death, her friends were bursting with stories of her artistic talent, generosity, and ability to bring to…
As part of a series called "They Served With Honor" profiling local veterans, I talked to LJ Montelli, a soldier-turned-cop whose modest and e…
A lucky break and some fine undercover police work led to the recovery of a one-of-a-kind motorcycle with enormous sentimental value to the Ch…