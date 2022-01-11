Stevens named GM of St. Helena's Acacia House restaurant

Alila Napa Valley has announced the appointment of Dave Stevens as the General Manager of Acacia House in St. Helena.

Stevens brings over 14 years of hospitality and culinary experience to Acacia House, which is helmed by celebrity chef and Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino.

Prior to joining Alila Napa Valley, Stevens was Director of Rooftop Operations for Thompson Hotels in San Antonio, Texas. He also held positions at Thompson Hotels in Mexico, the Liaison Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., and the James Royal Palm in Miami Beach, Florida.

In his previous roles, Stevens successfully executed inventive culinary offerings and improved overall service to guests by fostering strong customer relationships, according to a news release issued by Alila.

“We are delighted to welcome Dave to the Acacia House team,” said Ty Accornero, General Manager of Alila Napa Valley, formerly known as Las Alcobas. “His many years of leadership experience within the industry and his drive made him the perfect candidate. We couldn’t be happier to have him on board, and we look forward to his continuing of the culinary excellence at Acacia House.”