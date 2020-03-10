Store shelves are empty throughout downtown St. Helena

By Sunday, Safeway had many empty shelves and an end aisle full of popcorn.

Smith's St. Helena Pharmacy, 1390 Railroad Ave.

In search of aloe vera gel, I headed up the block to Smith’s, one of the two locally owned pharmacies in town.

I asked Debbie Hansen, owner of the store, if she had any aloe vera gel. She said she had just received a case and led me over to the shelf. There were seven or eight customers in the store at the time. When they heard the words “aloe vera gel,” they flocked to the shelf. It was emptied in minutes.

I stopped by again on Saturday to find the aloe vera gel shelf still empty. I looked for the recommended 90% ethyl alcohol and found it priced at $20 per bottle. Nevertheless, people were still buying it.

Steves Hardware, 1370 Main St.

When I was there a week ago, Steves was carrying huge packages of “Wet Ones” wipes. One employee rolled his eyes when I commented that those would move out quickly.

On Sunday, the same employee saw me and exclaimed, “You were right! They blew out of here within hours.” Some people went off with six or seven packages.