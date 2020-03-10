Store shelves are empty throughout downtown St. Helena

In search of hand sanitizers, St. Helena’s Gail Showley went from store to store in the past week to see if the rumors of empty shelves were true. They were.
Her report follows:
I started with Sunshine Foods, 1115 Main St., which is owned by the Smith Family. Jay Smith told me on March 5 that they were out of sanitizer wipes. Because Sunshine prides itself on customer service to local residents, he had asked his family and employees to keep an eye out for sanitizer wipes, rubbing alcohol, etc. He was going to purchase the supplies at full retail price and sell them from his shelves without markup.
On Wednesday, I had seen a large end aisle display of wipes at Safeway and I suggested Smith get some there.
But, when I walked into Safeway 15 minutes later, I saw the display had disappeared. My first call was to Jay, asking him to call off his employee.
Safeway, 1026 Hunt Ave.
The only chain grocery store in town has a large customer base and can usually restock most things within a day or two. Not this time.
A Safeway employee explained that all their wipes and much of their soap had flown off the shelves on March 4. She gave me a recipe for a homemade hand sanitizer -- 90% rubbing alcohol, aloe vera gel and a few drops of lavender or tea tree oil.
By Sunday, Safeway had many empty shelves and an end aisle full of popcorn.
Smith's St. Helena Pharmacy, 1390 Railroad Ave.
In search of aloe vera gel, I headed up the block to Smith’s, one of the two locally owned pharmacies in town.
I asked Debbie Hansen, owner of the store, if she had any aloe vera gel. She said she had just received a case and led me over to the shelf. There were seven or eight customers in the store at the time. When they heard the words “aloe vera gel,” they flocked to the shelf. It was emptied in minutes.
I stopped by again on Saturday to find the aloe vera gel shelf still empty. I looked for the recommended 90% ethyl alcohol and found it priced at $20 per bottle. Nevertheless, people were still buying it.
Steves Hardware, 1370 Main St.
When I was there a week ago, Steves was carrying huge packages of “Wet Ones” wipes. One employee rolled his eyes when I commented that those would move out quickly.
On Sunday, the same employee saw me and exclaimed, “You were right! They blew out of here within hours.” Some people went off with six or seven packages.
I asked why they hadn’t been rationed at the checkout counter, as their N95 masks had been for weeks. He said they were taken by surprise by the hoarding behavior. When they get their next shipment of rubbing alcohol, they will put such rules in place. But the stock is back-ordered, and they have no idea when it will come in.
At present, Steves carries its usual variety of sanitizers for the surface of counters, door handles and so on, but nothing for hands.
Nature Select, 1080 Main St.
My quest ended Monday, March 9, with a walk to Nature Select health food store. Owner John Palmer carries locally made hand sanitizer.
Jonathan and Tina Bigelow own Bella Massimo Organics in Angwin. They sell their products online, at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and to Nature Select. The Bigelows make an excellent hand sanitizer to order and Jonathan delivers it almost every day to Nature Select. It is composed of white willow bark (nature’s precursor to aspirin), orange and lavender oils, and witch hazel. John Palmer sells 4-ounce bottles for $7.99. Nature Select is currently the only place in St. Helena which sells hand sanitizer.
I started this investigation because we're all in this situation together. I believe we need to be prepared, but beyond that, we need to treat each other the way we want to be treated. During this crisis, we need to be calm and carry on, and act with grace.
Editor's Note: Gail Showley, long time resident of St. Helena, is a member of the Firesafe Council and the St. Helena Star's editorial board.