Storm claims 275-year-old oak at St. Helena's V. Sattui Winery

Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage. A new storm entering the state Wednesday is expected to be limited to the north while the south gets a break. Crews are working to reopen roads closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud. More than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home Tuesday. Yet thousands of people living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remain under evacuation orders, including some 4,000 residents of Planada in the San Joaquin Valley, where neighborhoods were under water. Gov. Gavin Newsom says at least 17 people have died in storms since late December.