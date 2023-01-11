 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm claims 275-year-old oak at St. Helena's V. Sattui Winery

  Updated
Oak falls at V. Sattui

An approximately 275-year-old oak tree in the courtyard of V. Sattui Winery fell Monday morning during heavy rain.

 V. Sattui Winery, via YouTube

Heavy rain brought down an approximately 275-year-old oak tree that was the centerpiece of V. Sattui Winery's popular courtyard in south St. Helena.

The tree fell at about 4 a.m. Monday, V. Sattui Winery President Tom Davies said in a YouTube video.

He called it "our most treasured, most beautiful oak" and "probably one of the most iconic oaks here in the Napa Valley."

"We're basically heartbroken," he said. "This has been such an iconic part of the V. Sattui family that's hosted hundreds of thousands of people picnicking under its majestic branches. Thank God this happened at 4 a.m. and nobody was underneath it."

Response crews are busy clearing flooded neighborhoods and crumbled roadways after a powerful storm walloped California with heavy downpours and strong winds, forcing thousands of evacuations; and another round of rain is on the way. CNN national correspondent Camlia Bernal reports.
Tags

