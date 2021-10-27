 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm drenches St. Helena, but won’t help with water emergency

Storm drenches St. Helena, but won’t help with water emergency

{{featured_button_text}}
1:47 WATCH NOW: Storm drenches St. Helena, October 2021

This weekend’s storm drenched the Upvalley and damaged a segment of Silverado Trail, but it won’t help with St. Helena’s Phase II water emergency.

A gauge near the Pope Street Bridge registered 10.6 inches of rain since last Tuesday, including 7.9 inches on Sunday. Another gauge at the top of Spring Mountain Road registered 16.5 inches from Friday to Monday morning.

Sulphur Creek, which was dry until early Sunday morning, crested at 9.7 feet near the Pope Street Bridge on Sunday afternoon, its highest level since August 2015.

As far as Bell Canyon Reservoir is concerned, the rain came at an inopportune time. The reservoir’s permit prohibits the city from storing water that enters the reservoir between April 15 and Nov. 15. Any water collected during that period must be bypassed into Bell Creek.

“The city is implementing the operational requirements of Bell Canyon, which includes bypass requirements through Nov. 15,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said.

Heavy rain washed out a section of Silverado Trail between Meadowood Lane and Madrone Knoll Way. The Trail remains closed in both directions.

“Work is expected to commence by Friday, and to complete by 11/12,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said Tuesday. “But we are looking at ways (such as double shifts) to try and accelerate that to 11/5, if possible.”

In the meantime, the closure is snarling traffic at Deer Park Road and Highway 29 and on Pope Street. Police Chief Chris Hartley told drivers to avoid the Pope Street Bridge and Silverado Trail, and to stay on Highway 29 as much as possible between Calistoga and Yountville.

“People need to be patient and cautious driving around town,” Hartley said.

The St. Helena High School Homecoming Parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 on Main Street, but alternate routes are under discussion in light of the Trail's closure and the resulting traffic on Main Street, Prestwich told the City Council on Tuesday.

A Church Street house flooded after water rose in the backyard. The dispatcher’s area at the St. Helena Police Department had to be professionally cleaned after it flooded due to clogged drains.

A falling tree broke an 8-inch above-ground water main on Spring Mountain Road. Public Works crews were still repairing it on Tuesday.

Public Works staff worked overnight to address water intrusion resulting from a pump failure at the city’s corporation yard on Charter Oak Avenue. The incident left Charter Oak impassable for most vehicles.

St. Helena’s flood project performed as designed, preventing flooding at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park, although the park was without power for over 24 hours.

The storm gave the Napa Valley “almost everything we could handle” and demonstrated the benefits of Measure A, the flood control sales tax that funded numerous projects from 1998 to 2018, Prestwich said.

“Up and down the valley, the ability of our systems to largely manage through this, with the exception of localized flooding, was remarkable,” Prestwich said. “I think we would have had more challenging stories had it not been for the investments made by Measure A.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News