Storm drenches St. Helena, but won’t help with water emergency

This weekend’s storm drenched the Upvalley and damaged a segment of Silverado Trail, but it won’t help with St. Helena’s Phase II water emergency.

A gauge near the Pope Street Bridge registered 10.6 inches of rain since last Tuesday, including 7.9 inches on Sunday. Another gauge at the top of Spring Mountain Road registered 16.5 inches from Friday to Monday morning.

Sulphur Creek, which was dry until early Sunday morning, crested at 9.7 feet near the Pope Street Bridge on Sunday afternoon, its highest level since August 2015.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

As far as Bell Canyon Reservoir is concerned, the rain came at an inopportune time. The reservoir’s permit prohibits the city from storing water that enters the reservoir between April 15 and Nov. 15. Any water collected during that period must be bypassed into Bell Creek.

“The city is implementing the operational requirements of Bell Canyon, which includes bypass requirements through Nov. 15,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said.

Heavy rain washed out a section of Silverado Trail between Meadowood Lane and Madrone Knoll Way. The Trail remains closed in both directions.