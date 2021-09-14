 Skip to main content
Street paving begins in St. Helena

City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena Public Works Department began its 2021 Pavement Restoration Project on Monday.

Construction activities will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and are expected to be complete by Nov. 5.

The work will take place in the areas of Crinella Drive, Crinella Court, Park Street, Christine Court, Henry Court, Volker Court, Brown Street, and Voorhees Circle. The purpose of the project is to improve the quality of streets for residents.

The work consists of constructing dig-out repairs, pavement grinding, asphalt concrete overlays, traffic striping, crosswalk markings, sidewalk replacement, valley gutters replacement, curb and gutter repairs, ADA curb ramp upgrades, and installing signage when applicable.

The work will cause traffic and detours; please be aware of all construction signage. For questions, please call Public Works at 968-2627.

This project is being funded with General Fund, Gas Tax, Measure T, and Grant OBAG II.

