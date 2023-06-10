Looking back with fondness and ahead with grounded optimism, 106 members of St. Helena High School's Class of 2023 took a giant leap into their futures at their graduation Friday night.

Graduate Erin Ries-Juncker called the class "stubbornly determined and capable," with "a village behind us."

She recalled all of the firsts the class experienced, from their first day of high school to all of the laughter, friendship, embarrassment, mistakes and lessons that ensued. As the school year drew to a close, "I've been dreading and counting down the lasts," she said.

Now she and her classmates are "approaching an entirely new set of firsts" post-high school, she said.

"It is completely possible, even probable, that we will make mistakes or even fail," Ries-Juncker said. "But these firsts are exclusively our own, and we are the only ones who can control our choices."

"We are strong. We are intelligent, and we know for certain that we have the ability to endure in the face of challenge."

Like Ries-Juncker, class president Aribella Farrell earned a four-year GPA of 4.0+. She also helped lead a dominant Saints softball team in her senior year.

Yet when she addressed her class, she focused on other memories: Watching the World Cup with her classmates, cheering on the Saints football team against their old rival Justin-Siena, and decorating their "Shrek"-themed homecoming float during junior year.

Those moments "signify how we would all rally together and ... keep things lighthearted and fun in any situation."

She encouraged her classmates to continue "cherish the little moments" as they move forward in their lives.

"Through both the good and the bad, there's been beauty in our time together," graduate Julian Martinez said.

The son of immigrant parents who came to the U.S. to build a better life, Martinez said he used to be a "troublemaker" in middle school before he started appreciating why education is important.

The high school's small size enabled him to form what he hopes will be lifelong friendships with English teachers like Tyler Paterson, Rana Backhaus, Elizabeth Ganshorn and Robert Grace. He's also learned the importance of being a leader — "not of a group or a book club, but of your life."

Martinez admitted that he, like many of his classmates, isn't sure where his life is headed.

"Finding your why takes time," he said.

He compared life to a train that has an origin, a destination, and various forks and stops along the way, with new people constantly boarding and exiting along the way.

"Welcome aboard," he said. "Keep your hands and feet inside the vehicle and enjoy your ride to the city of why."

