St. Helena Montessori School

The 2019 graduating class of St. Helena Montessori School.

 Submitted photo

St. Helena Montessori School held a ceremony June 6 in honor of students graduating from the school’s Adolescent Program.

The following is a list of graduating students, along with the high school they will attend:

- Casey Baraz, St. Helena High School

- Ellie Beckstoffer, Justin-Siena High School

- Ava Bracher, Cate School

- Emrys Davies, St. Helena High School

- James Gott, Sonoma Academy

- Lael Gott, Sonoma Academy

- Nico Hernandez, St. Helena High School

- Joshua Johnson, St. Helena High School

- Josie Katz, Justin-Siena High School

- Veronica Kelly, Kolbe Academy and Trinity Prep

- Nicole Martinez, St. Helena High School

- Will Meyer, St. Helena High School

- Ewan Oliver, St. Helena High School

- Aidan Phinney, Justin-Siena High School

- Elizabeth Sandoli, St. Helena High School

- Madeline Sullivan, St. Helena High School

- Ella White, St. Helena High School

- Alice Wrede, St. Helena High School

