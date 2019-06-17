St. Helena Montessori School held a ceremony June 6 in honor of students graduating from the school’s Adolescent Program.
The following is a list of graduating students, along with the high school they will attend:
- Casey Baraz, St. Helena High School
- Ellie Beckstoffer, Justin-Siena High School
- Ava Bracher, Cate School
- Emrys Davies, St. Helena High School
- James Gott, Sonoma Academy
- Lael Gott, Sonoma Academy
- Nico Hernandez, St. Helena High School
- Joshua Johnson, St. Helena High School
- Josie Katz, Justin-Siena High School
- Veronica Kelly, Kolbe Academy and Trinity Prep
- Nicole Martinez, St. Helena High School
- Will Meyer, St. Helena High School
- Ewan Oliver, St. Helena High School
- Aidan Phinney, Justin-Siena High School
- Elizabeth Sandoli, St. Helena High School
- Madeline Sullivan, St. Helena High School
- Ella White, St. Helena High School
- Alice Wrede, St. Helena High School