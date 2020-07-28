Study finds St. Helena needs $51.7 million to maintain underground utilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A master plan has identified $51.7 million in mostly unfunded water, wastewater and storm drain projects in St. Helena over the next 20 years.

Not all of the projects need to be done right away, but $22.5 million worth of them have been prioritized as Phase I, according to the Integrated Master Utility Plan posted on the city’s website.

The cost and scale of the projects is beyond what ratepayers can absorb, so a staff report recommends considering other funding strategies like grants, state and federal appropriations, and public/private partnerships.

The City Council will discuss the master plan at a special meeting via Zoom at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

The plan is the result of two years of work under a $383,605 contract the city signed with Carollo Engineers, Inc. in August 2018.

Consultants evaluated the performance of St. Helena’s water, wastewater and storm drain systems, identified deficiencies, projected future demands on the systems, estimated the cost of necessary improvements, and prioritized the projects.