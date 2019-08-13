A summer concert featuring Tom Lee and a photography exhibition of landscapes by Tim Byer will be offered at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St.
Lee, the founder of the Shenanigans and Big Daddy, will play classic Irish melodies as well as British Invasion tunes from the 1960s. In addition, Byer’s landscape photography will be on display and available for purchase.
Following the show, a food and wine reception, will be offered. A suggested donation of $25 will benefit the St. Helena Methodist Music & Arts programs.
Singer/songwriter Tom Lee, originally from Detroit, lives in southern California. He performed folk and pop songs in Detroit area early on, and cut his teeth on classic rock ’n' roll in the late ’60s and 1970s. Lee loved Irish folk music and so formed the The Shenanigans with fellow enthusiast Zavier, to record "Songs of Ireland."
Later, he co-founded Big Daddy, a time-warped band on a mission to make pop songs sound like they just blasted out of the 1950s. Since their top 20 British hit "Dancing In The Dark," they have recorded six albums, and toured much of the U.S., Great Britain, Scotland, Germany, and Australia.
Tim Byer is an award-winning fine art photographer specializing in landscape and winery photography. Raised in Detroit, Byer spent his career in advertising and production as a producer of film, video, music, and experiential events. At age 6, he purchased his first camera for 99 cents, and has been busy taking photographs ever since.
A highlight of his experience was taking part in an Ansel Adams workshop at Yosemite, and learning from the master himself. Byer lives in St. Helena, and his photographs have appeared in Northern California galleries and his work purchased by private collectors across the U.S.
For more information, call the church at 963-2839 or visit their website, sthelenaumc.org.