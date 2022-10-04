Summers wants to be 'conduit' between St. Helena City Council, community

From professional snowboarding to filmmaking, Billy Summers’ careers — plural — have taken him all over the world, but it was St. Helena that finally stole his heart.

“This is one of the most special towns in the world,” said Summers, one of three candidates for two City Council seats. “I’m running because I want to preserve it and make the best choices possible for our community and our town.”

Summers wants to be a “conduit” between the council and the community — senior citizens, Latinos “and everybody in between,” he said.

His primary interests are water safety and quality, along with the affordability of water.

“I know people who say they can’t afford their water bill,” Summers said. “Water is a human right, and it’s essential for every living thing. How do we face that, what can we do, and what does that look like?”

He said one long-term solution might be to upgrade St. Helena’s wastewater treatment plant so it can produce recycled water for potable use — not just the non-potable water the plant will start producing in a few years.

"That could put St. Helena on the map as a sustainable, green, smart city," Summers said. "We could lead the Napa Valley in that kind of outside-the-box thinking."

He’s also interested in wildfire prevention. He wants the city to educate property owners about fire hardening and debris removal.

“If people were more aware of what they could do, they would probably do it,” he said.

Summers said he’s just beginning to understand St. Helena’s water system, fire department and other city services.

He recently attended a candidate orientation by city staff that gave him his first look at how local government works and how it pays for basic functions. One of the lessons he took away was that the city is understaffed and pays its employees below-market salaries.

After retiring from professional snowboarding, Summers briefly worked in the music industry before switching to filmmaking, serving as director of photography for commercials and working on TV shows large and small.

“I learned a lot about organizing a group of people who come from very different backgrounds to all go in the same direction and get there at the same time,” he said.

Summers is now a partner in a Laguna Beach-based company that produces organic immune enhancers/flavor enhancers. He has no experience in public service aside from one term on the St. Helena Parks & Recreation Commission, but he says his professional life has taught him lesson that will be applicable to the council.

“I learned that if you have a difficult goal, if you keep walking in that direction eventually you’ll get to the top of that mountain,” he said. “As long as you don’t give up.”