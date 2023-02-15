A survey of St. Helena residents revealed general satisfaction with the town’s quality of life but concerns about water, infrastructure and housing.
Godbe Research, a consulting firm hired by the city, surveyed 364 residents in December via phone and online. The City Council reviewed the results on Tuesday.
About 78% of respondents were either “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with St. Helena’s quality of life, and 75% agreed it is a good place to raise a family.
When asked about the top issues facing St. Helena, the most common answers were water supply/quality (38.6%), road repairs/potholes/infrastructure (32.7%), affordable housing/high rent (25.1%), and cost of living/inflation (17.1%).
Fire protection was rated as the most important of a list of “city services, programs and facilities,” followed by street and road maintenance, communicating with residents, managing building and development, environmental and sustainability programs, resident-serving businesses in town, and police services.
When asked about their satisfaction with city services, fire protection again ranked highest. However, the rate of satisfaction was much lower for other services respondents deemed important, like road maintenance, communicating with residents, managing building and development, and resident-serving businesses in town.
The St. Helena Police Department also earned high marks. Of the 27.7% of respondents who said they’d called the police, 88.3% were satisfied with the department’s response time.
Seventy-five percent of respondents were satisfied with St. Helena’s parks and recreation facilities, but 61% said the city should create youth/teen drop-in places.
When asked about alternative uses for surplus city property, respondents showed the strongest support for new work force and affordable housing, followed by new retail/offices/restaurants that would generate revenue for the city and tourism-oriented amenities like hotels.
Only 31.1% of respondents said the city has sufficient funding to maintain roads, sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, the library, water infrastructure and buildings. Another 44.2% said the city does not. The rest didn't know or didn't have an opinion.
However, 37.6% said the city has sufficient funding to hire staff and provide competitive compensation, compared with only 24.4% who said the city does not. The rest didn't know or didn't have an opinion.
When asked their preferences for generating more city revenue, respondents were most in favor of developing new retail and restaurant businesses (45.3%), followed by increasing the hotel tax (39.7%), developing new hotels (36.2%), selling surplus city property (34.9%), establishing a real estate transfer tax (30.6%), increasing the business license tax (17.7%) and increasing the sales tax (10.6%).
City Manager Anil Comelo told the council he wasn't surprised by the results. The survey showed that the community is generally satisfied with city services but wants to see improvement in a few areas, especially road maintenance and communication, he said.
The results will inform the council's goal-setting and budgeting process.
Water emergency could be lifted
In July the city is likely to terminate the Phase I water emergency that's been in effect since June 2020.
On Tuesday the council approved a resolution confirming staff's proposal to bring back a resolution in July ending the Phase I water emergency.
Public Works Director Joe Leach already lifted the Phase II water emergency, effective in December.
The municipal code calls for the city to calculate water supply/usage balance at the beginning of each fiscal year, which starts in July. City regulations call for a Phase I water emergency if any of the following conditions are met:
• The annual supply/usage balance is in deficit;
• Napa water deliveries for the fiscal year will not exceed 400 acre-feet;
• A Phase II water emergency is imminent; or
• The volume of water anticipated to be available before the next Nov. 1 is not sufficient to meet projected demand through Nov. 1 without conservation measures.
City officials currently don't expect the water system to meet any of those conditions. The latest calculations estimate that St. Helena has sufficient water supply to last beyond June 2024.
Permit fees
Also on Tuesday, the council agreed to temporarily reduce the city's permit fees for energy-efficient and climate-friendly building projects.
The city is reducing by 75% fees for heat pump water heaters; heat pump heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; window and door replacement; gray water systems; electric vehicle charging stations; and solar systems.
The reduced fees will be in effect on a trial basis from April 1 through Sept. 30.
Senior Corner columnist Betty Rhodes on how to fight loneliness and isolation.
