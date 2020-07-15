Take 2: Koly is drumming for the world

Enrolled in SHHS

The following year, Koly’s father sent him to vacation with his mother in New York. That summer of 2012, he and Sangho, along with her new husband, New York percussionist Daniel Moreno, came to Napa Valley to visit his stepfather’s sister. Sandy Moreno-Crump and her family resided in St. Helena.

An idea took hold in Koly’s mother that Napa Valley would be a good place for him to relocate. While she knew there were music opportunities for him in New York, he was also “pretty much into sports, and big on soccer,” as he put it — a challenging activity for a transplanted city kid. “And it was important that I’d be in a space where I would be forced to speak English and figure out how to do it, rather than being with my mom and going home to speak French with her.”

His two new step-cousins had gone to St. Helena High School, so that was where Koly was enrolled.

“I kid you not, I did not speak a word of English,” he confessed. “And to tell you the truth, my first semester of high school English was catastrophic. I was in a regular English class trying to make out what my homework was going to be. I mean, it was tough!”