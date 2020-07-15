Take 2: Koly is drumming for the world

Last of 2 parts
To call Malick Koly’s route to Napa Valley circuitous would be an understatement.
In an interview from April with the Chicago drum dealer and podcaster Steve Maxwell, Jr., Koly, a 22 year-old jazz musician, flashed his musical chops by performing the show’s introduction, along with two of his Wallace Roney Quintet bandmates, Oscar Williams II and Paul Caffari. Maxwell dedicated the episode to their boss, Roney, the celebrated trumpeter and protégé of Miles Davis, who had passed away from coronavirus complications just a couple of weeks earlier.
The piano-bass-drums trio played “a spontaneous composition reflective of John Coltrane’s ‘Impressions,’” as Koly would later call it over the phone. The 10-minute tune, viewable on YouTube, was swinging but straight-ahead — a contrast to his formative years, which he described to Maxwell as pretty complicated.
“I was born in Ivory Coast,” he explained. “But I have no roots whatsoever there; I just happen to be born there. Then I grew up between Ivory Coast, Guinea, and France, and I went to high school in California.”
With his mother, Awa Sangho, descended from the Songhai people of northern Mali and his father, the late playwright Souleymane Koly, from the Kpelle ethnic group in south Guinea, his roots may not be Ivorian, but they’re still firmly West African.
He shared over the phone from New York that the region’s political instabilities during his youth necessitated that his parents move him around. “I ended up growing up between Montpelier, in the south of France, Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, and the Guinean capital, Conakry. And so every summer I would go to one of these.”
Koly’s artist parents balanced his peripatetic upbringing with regular exposure to the performing arts, music in particular. He received his first real drum set from his father before he hit double digits, but he was already obsessed with percussion. “I started playing drums when I was 2,” he said, “and so I very much grew up in music and always knew that it was my calling.”
West African roots
When, years later in Harlem, he met Wallace Roney’s brother, Antoine, his West African roots would become the foundation of a future career. He recalled that the tenor saxophonist “knew from my mother that I was a drummer. So, he became a mentor of mine because he’d spent a lot of time in West Africa, and in Africa in general. [Antoine] had an understanding of where I came from and knew about my father. And so we automatically connected.”
Around the age of 10, Koly’s parents split. His mother moved to Mali before eventually remarrying there. He continued to live with his father until 2011, his last full school year in Africa. He admitted, though, “My parents weren’t really based anywhere. They’re very nomadic, and they were constantly working at the time, traveling a lot. And so it was much easier that I’d be with a family where I would adapt quite well to the environment.”
Enrolled in SHHS
The following year, Koly’s father sent him to vacation with his mother in New York. That summer of 2012, he and Sangho, along with her new husband, New York percussionist Daniel Moreno, came to Napa Valley to visit his stepfather’s sister. Sandy Moreno-Crump and her family resided in St. Helena.
An idea took hold in Koly’s mother that Napa Valley would be a good place for him to relocate. While she knew there were music opportunities for him in New York, he was also “pretty much into sports, and big on soccer,” as he put it — a challenging activity for a transplanted city kid. “And it was important that I’d be in a space where I would be forced to speak English and figure out how to do it, rather than being with my mom and going home to speak French with her.”
His two new step-cousins had gone to St. Helena High School, so that was where Koly was enrolled.
“I kid you not, I did not speak a word of English,” he confessed. “And to tell you the truth, my first semester of high school English was catastrophic. I was in a regular English class trying to make out what my homework was going to be. I mean, it was tough!”
The bright, French-speaking freshman would go on to apply his soccer and track skills to the Saints’ sports programs. He was even recruited to run hurdles for the track team in his senior year. As for learning English, he proved equally adept, “because to me language is like music, and also being social, I wanted to integrate as well as I could. So I learned. And by the end of my freshman year, I was close to fluency.”
Jazz in the Quad
Koly described certain cultural challenges, being the only Black student in his St. Helena High graduating class. But by his senior year, the last few months of which he spent living with the grape-growing Schweiger family in town, he’d integrated himself fully enough into the fabric of the school to initiate a popular music program he called Jazz in the Quad.
“I was one of these kids who didn’t really have a group of friends. I was friends with everyone on that campus,” he said. “With St. Helena being the place that it is, and having, you know, the huge wage gap and the different lives in that space, I thought that playing in the quad would bring people together. It would be not only a great experience for us to play every Friday but just getting people to enjoy themselves at lunch.”
Koly and a few St. Helena jazz bandmates drew an enthusiastic crowd at the end of each week.
Over the phone recently, the school’s track coach, local designer Michael Roché, admitted that he missed out on these performances. But he related music to sports, recalling how he recruited the budding musician to try the 400-meter hurdles. “I told him, ‘You’re a drummer. This should be second nature to you. The whole thing is about rhythm. He heard that, and he applied it.’”
Back to New York
During the years he was in California, when the academic year concluded Koly would return to New York to practice his rhythm in the milieu of one of the world’s pre-eminent trumpet players. The juxtaposition is amazing: one wonders if the school community ever realized what a talent they had in their midst.
In addition to Roché and his fellow track coach and jazz fan, Chris Cole, at least a couple of faculty members did. Koly has kept in touch with the high school’s drama director, Patti Coyle, while assistant principal Greg Fetters had many interactions with him. Both educators saw something special in their former student.
“Malick learned that he ‘fit in’ better as a band student,” Coyle wrote in a recent email. “He had lived and traveled outside the bounds in comparison with most of the students. I love learning from people, so I loved to hear about Malick’s parents — both professional musicians — and life on the road when they would take him along for gigs, concerts, and tours.”
Separately, Fetters emailed, “He is so talented and a genuinely good person. It makes me very happy to hear that good things are happening for him, and that others appreciate and foster his talents.”
Koly was born with the drummer’s gift of a great ear for music combined with excellent hand-eye coordination. The good things that have come along later have allowed him to make the most of that, and other, musical gifts. “It was just the willing it to be,” his former coach Roché observed. “Malick left St. Helena High School, went directly to New York City, and was immediately jamming in clubs all over the place. When you’ve got a vision like that and a passion for it, it’s pretty amazing how it can come to life.”
One of the seeds of his life in music was that encounter with Antoine Roney in 2011. It led to him meeting his future mentor and bandleader, Wallace Roney, even though the relationship ended before it should have.
“I never really believe in, like, being chosen and all that stuff,” he said about his first visit to the elder Roney’s home back in 2013. “It was just like, ‘That doesn’t make any sense, because I’m terrible, and that’s Wallace Roney we’re talking about!’ I don’t know what he heard in me.”
He paused to reflect for a moment. “You know, only his ear could hear that sort of thing. And he used to say that about Miles as well. He said, ‘Miles heard things that you could not hear. So it’s OK to let him say whatever he says, because he hears from the outside in.’ And Wallace was the same way.”
To this day, Greg Fetters has a whimsical portrait of his former student hanging in his office. The detailed piece was painted by a friend and schoolmate, Hannah Grace. In it, a younger Malick Koly is standing, but in a pose with one hand behind his head, so he could almost be lying down. He stares off at an angle and appears, more than anything, to be listening.
WATCH NOW: Keep It Cool! Here are alternate ways to beat the heat with no A/C
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!