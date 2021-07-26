Taking over St. Helena Farmers Insurance agency, son follows in mom’s footsteps

As a baby, T.J. O’Rourke used to crawl around the Farmers Insurance office while his mother, Marianne Brooks, met with clients.
Forty years later, he’s running the place.
O’Rourke took over his mother’s St. Helena office when she retired on June 1. With major help from his wife, Tracy, he also runs the Farmers office in Middletown.
At the advice of her then-mother-in-law, Brooks got a job working for Farmers agent Richard Devita, who proved to be a tough boss but a valuable mentor as Brooks embarked on her own 45-year career as an agent.
When Brooks gave birth to her son in 1981 she didn’t have anyone to take care of him, so Devita – eager to get her back in the office – invited her to bring the baby to work at the Farmers office, which had recently moved to the Galleron building.
With T.J. six or eight weeks old, Brooks and Devita converted a conference room to a nursery where T.J. happily spent much of his next two and half years.
“I think in the back of his mind (Devita) thought it was a great selling tool,” Brooks said. “The customers loved T.J. A lot of times I’d say, ‘How can I help you?’ and they’d say, ‘We just came by to see the baby.”
In 2003 O’Rourke started working for his mom, who by then was running the agency herself. He bought the Farmers Insurance agency in Middletown. When Brooks retired, O’Rourke took over the St. Helena office he’s known his whole life.
“It’s like our little dynasty,” Brooks said.
Brooks and O’Rourke say they process claims quickly, cutting a check within 30 days following the Glass Fire. Clients who lose their homes can now receive most of their money without providing a full inventory of their losses.
Unlike some insurance companies, Farmers hasn’t stopped insuring property in the fire-prone hills of the Napa Valley, but premiums are quadruple what you would pay in other areas, O’Rourke said. Premiums are based on a FireLine score that factors in fuel, slope, wind currents and ease of access.
There aren’t a lot of insurance companies in St. Helena, and the local market is shared by Farmers, Allstate and Malloy Imrie & Vasconi. Unless their policies are non-renewed, clients tend to stick with one agency.
That means that some of the clients O’Rourke now serves are the same ones who used to drop in to admire him when he was a baby.
“We pride ourselves on customer service,” Brooks said. “Our clients are our friends.”
O’Rourke can be reached at 963-2690 or at the Farmers Insurance office at 1200 Main St., Suite B.
