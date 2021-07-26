Taking over St. Helena Farmers Insurance agency, son follows in mom’s footsteps

As a baby, T.J. O’Rourke used to crawl around the Farmers Insurance office while his mother, Marianne Brooks, met with clients.

Forty years later, he’s running the place.

O’Rourke took over his mother’s St. Helena office when she retired on June 1. With major help from his wife, Tracy, he also runs the Farmers office in Middletown.

At the advice of her then-mother-in-law, Brooks got a job working for Farmers agent Richard Devita, who proved to be a tough boss but a valuable mentor as Brooks embarked on her own 45-year career as an agent.

When Brooks gave birth to her son in 1981 she didn’t have anyone to take care of him, so Devita – eager to get her back in the office – invited her to bring the baby to work at the Farmers office, which had recently moved to the Galleron building.

With T.J. six or eight weeks old, Brooks and Devita converted a conference room to a nursery where T.J. happily spent much of his next two and half years.

“I think in the back of his mind (Devita) thought it was a great selling tool,” Brooks said. “The customers loved T.J. A lot of times I’d say, ‘How can I help you?’ and they’d say, ‘We just came by to see the baby.”