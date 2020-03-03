Task force delves into St. Helena’s infrastructure needs

Storm drain repairs: Undetermined cost.

All of those projects are unfunded except the library roof and Phase 1 of the streetscape, scheduled for 2021.

The Finance and Budget Subcommittee is comparing those costs with potential revenue sources.

The Real Estate Development Subcommittee is analyzing various properties and assessing values, most powerful and best uses, development potential, long-term sustainability, and revenue generation/loss.

The Construction Subcommittee has met with the Public Works Department and is studying the city’s infrastructure, especially the storm drains and the streetscape plans. It’s also delving into the details of the proposed new city buildings – both cost estimates and projected square footage.

Based on reports from consultants, “We’re dealing with numbers in the neighborhood of $1,000 per square foot,” Tom McBroom said at the task force’s Feb. 26 meeting. “We’d like to see where that number came from and make sure it can be substantiated.”

McBroom is serving as chair and George David as co-chair.

The committee’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Vintage Hall.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

