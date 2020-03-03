Task force delves into St. Helena’s infrastructure needs

The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force is one month into its three-month task of assessing St. Helena’s infrastructure and how to pay for improvements.
The task force has split into four subcommittees, with help from a few subject matter experts who advise the task force but are not technically members:
Finance and Budget: Elaine Honig, Patrick Kenealy, Tom Allen (subject matter expert) and Glenn Goelz (subject matter expert)
Real Estate Development: George David, Daniel Hale and Philippa Ward
Construction: Tom McBroom, Richard Walloch and Daniel Hale
Editorial (responsible for writing a report to the City Council): Patrick Kenealy and Tom McBroom
The task force has reviewed the following General Fund projects, along with rough cost estimates:
City Hall: $16.5 million for a new City Hall adjacent to the library, undetermined cost for a new combined City Hall/library.
Library: $600,000 to repair the roof (required now), $15.2 million for a comprehensive remodel/expansion, undetermined cost for a new combined City Hall/library.
Police station: $5.85 million
Streetscape: $3.6 million for Phase 1 (Main Street sidewalks), $3.1 million for Phase 2 (Main Street bulbouts), and $8.4 million for Phase 3 (improvements on side streets)
Storm drain repairs: Undetermined cost.
All of those projects are unfunded except the library roof and Phase 1 of the streetscape, scheduled for 2021.
The Finance and Budget Subcommittee is comparing those costs with potential revenue sources.
The Real Estate Development Subcommittee is analyzing various properties and assessing values, most powerful and best uses, development potential, long-term sustainability, and revenue generation/loss.
The Construction Subcommittee has met with the Public Works Department and is studying the city’s infrastructure, especially the storm drains and the streetscape plans. It’s also delving into the details of the proposed new city buildings – both cost estimates and projected square footage.
Based on reports from consultants, “We’re dealing with numbers in the neighborhood of $1,000 per square foot,” Tom McBroom said at the task force’s Feb. 26 meeting. “We’d like to see where that number came from and make sure it can be substantiated.”
McBroom is serving as chair and George David as co-chair.
The committee’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Vintage Hall.
