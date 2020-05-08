Task force recommends new hotel to pay for St. Helena City Hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A task force of local financial experts is recommending that St. Helena approve a new hotel to pay for a new City Hall and police station, a revamped library, and storm drain repairs.

The city could raise $24 million for the new projects by selling the current City Hall property to a hotel developer for approximately $4 million and issuing $20 million in bonds that would be repaid with tax revenue from the new hotel, according to the report by the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force. The group discussed the report via Zoom during a Wednesday night meeting.

The City Council appointed the task force in February to investigate how to pay for a new City Hall and other infrastructure projects. The task force approved its report to the council on May 6.

The so-called Option 1 would pay for a new City Hall ($11 million), police station ($6 million), library renovations ($2 million) and storm drain repairs ($5 million).

The new City Hall could be built in one of three places: on city-owned land along Library Lane, next to the firehouse, or on Railroad Avenue. The police station could be built next to the firehouse, on Railroad Avenue, or on other city property.