Task force recommends new hotel to pay for St. Helena City Hall

A task force of local financial experts is recommending that St. Helena approve a new hotel to pay for a new City Hall and police station, a revamped library, and storm drain repairs.
The city could raise $24 million for the new projects by selling the current City Hall property to a hotel developer for approximately $4 million and issuing $20 million in bonds that would be repaid with tax revenue from the new hotel, according to the report by the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force. The group discussed the report via Zoom during a Wednesday night meeting.
The City Council appointed the task force in February to investigate how to pay for a new City Hall and other infrastructure projects. The task force approved its report to the council on May 6.
The so-called Option 1 would pay for a new City Hall ($11 million), police station ($6 million), library renovations ($2 million) and storm drain repairs ($5 million).
The new City Hall could be built in one of three places: on city-owned land along Library Lane, next to the firehouse, or on Railroad Avenue. The police station could be built next to the firehouse, on Railroad Avenue, or on other city property.
The task force also recommends the city “quickly approve at least one additional hotel project,” in addition to the one at the current City Hall site.
“We express no location preference, and we don’t see a current necessity for more than two hotels, but we do see two hotels as the best way to fund the infrastructure improvements under consideration,” the report states.
The task force also poses a more ambitious Option 2, in which the city would tear down the library, build a combined City Hall/library for $39 million, and sell the Adams Street property to a luxury hotel developer to cover the additional cost.
The larger City Hall/library “only can be paid for by selling Adams Street,” said task force member Patrick Kenealy.
The task force didn’t recommend selling the Adams Street property under Option 1 because it wasn’t necessary in order to pay for the smaller City Hall, said Tom McBroom, who chaired the task force.
“If the city … wants to look at developing Adams Street and using that for expenses other than infrastructure, that’s up to them,” McBroom said.
The task force also made the following recommendations:
- Develop a comprehensive workforce housing strategy, since new hotels will create demand for housing
- Reduce the amount that must be bonded by selling one or more small properties
- Defer Phases 2 and 3 of the downtown streetscape project until they can be paid for independently of the General Fund
- Pursue a private/public partnership with one or more hotel developers to help fund City Hall and the police station
- Even without the economic effects of COVID-19, the city should “be in a conservative financial mode” until one or more new hotels start producing revenue.
The City Council will hold a joint meeting with the task force in June to discuss the report.
