Four local tenants are moving into the newly renovated building between Sunshine Foods and Wells Fargo Bank.
A fitness studio, real estate office, physical therapy office and an unannounced food concept will occupy four spaces in the former Ben Franklin building at 1111 Main St., according to Caity Hoertkorn, the vice president of the company that bought the building in 2014.
The four tenants are:
- Fit NV, a fitness studio offering personal training and a variety of other group fitness options, launched by Casey Miller
- An Engels & Völkers real estate office, operated by Will Densberger
- Joint Physical Therapy, owned by Paul Weisner and operating as Joint Napa Valley Physical Therapy on Vidovich Avenue for the last four and a half years
- An unannounced food concept operated by another local, with details to be announced
Miller and Weisner both said they hope to move in early October. Miller said she sees good “synergy” having Weisner’s office on one side – the two have referred clients to each other over the years – and a healthy food option on the other.
“It’s almost like a little wellness corner,” she said. “And what they’re doing with the exterior of the building is stunning.”
Miller has worked as a certified personal trainer at Meadowood, Health Spa Napa Valley and currently Auberge. She said Fit NV will offer spin, TRX, HITT-style training, Pilates, yoga, boot camp, and other classes from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 6-7 instructors and 1-3 full-time personal trainers. Memberships will offer access to all classes.
The Planning Commission awarded a master use permit in 2017 allowing the landlord to divide the building into up to five spaces with a list of preapproved uses, including a restaurant, florist, office, shoe store, clothing store, health club, and ice cream shop. All four of the tenants fit into those categories.
“We were able to slot in locals and their local-serving companies,” Hoertkorn said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”
In 2018, the city awarded permits for the latest renovations, which Hoertkorn described as “a major facelift to bring the Ben Franklin building up to modern aesthetics and give it a little more visual appeal.”
The new design incorporates wood, metal and stucco.