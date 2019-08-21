Organizers hope to give St. Helenans a new recreation option with a three-court tennis club coming to the corner of Main Street and Vintage Avenue.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a use permit and design review for the project, which consists of three Har-Tru clay courts, a 499-square-foot clubhouse and pro shop, a 987-square-foot covered viewing deck, and 12 parking spaces.
Har-Tru clay courts, which are actually made of crushed rock, offer a lower injury rate than traditional clay and stay cooler in the summer, said applicant Jack Oliver.
The courts will be ideal for both aging players and beginners, said St. Helena resident Alexander Heil, a former Saints tennis coach and former assistant tennis pro at Meadowood.
“This community needs places for an aging tennis population to continue to play and for younger players to learn the game the way it was meant to be played and still is played around most of the world,” Heil said. “It’s a fantastic project that needs to happen in this community.”
The club, structured as a 501c7 nonprofit organization, will offer memberships for individuals, seniors and families, Oliver said. It will also offer classes and other programs for the community. Oliver said the club will primarily cater to St. Helena players.
Commission Chair Lester Hardy said the city should welcome places that are “full of life and activity that bring people together.”
“I think that’s a beautiful thing,” he said.
The commission approved the project 5-0, on the condition that the applicants secure a lot line adjustment to clear up confusion about the configuration of the involved parcels.